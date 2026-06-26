The Most Common Emergencies Affecting Men

By: Dr. Gift Aluko, Medical Director of Emergency Medicine, One Brooklyn Health

Every June, we recognize Men’s Health Month and the importance of preventive care. As we recognize Men’s Health Month, it is important to have an honest conversation about the health challenges affecting men today and the steps we can take to prevent medical emergencies before they occur. While many factors can impact men’s health, skipping routine primary care visits can increase the risk of serious health emergencies.

The most common emergencies we see in the Emergency Department include heart attacks, strokes, uncontrolled high blood pressure, complications from diabetes, asthma and COPD exacerbations, substance abuse-related emergencies, blunt or penetrating trauma, and mental health crises. We also frequently see patients presenting with advanced disease because they delayed seeking care.

This is something we see regularly. Many men wait until symptoms become severe before seeking medical attention. Unfortunately, delays can mean the difference between a condition that is easily treated and one that becomes life-threatening. Early treatment for conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, infections, and diabetes complications often leads to significantly better outcomes.

We frequently see higher rates of hypertension, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and certain complications related to these conditions among African American, Afro-Caribbean, and Hispanic men. Contributing factors include limited access to healthcare, lack of insurance, socioeconomic challenges, language barriers, chronic stress, and historical mistrust of the healthcare system. Preventive care can help identify and treat these conditions before they become emergencies.

One of the concerns we see is that many men dismiss symptoms that should never be ignored. These include chest pain or pressure, sudden weakness or numbness, shortness of breath, severe headache, fainting or loss of consciousness, persistent abdominal pain, blood in the stool or urine, sudden vision changes, new confusion or difficulty speaking, and unintentional weight loss. Many men attribute these symptoms to stress, fatigue, or aging, when they may signal a serious medical condition.

Heart disease remains one of the leading health concerns for men. Common warning signs of a heart attack include chest pain, pressure, or tightness; pain radiating to the arm, neck, jaw, back, or shoulder; shortness of breath; sweating; nausea or vomiting; dizziness or lightheadedness. Not every heart attack presents with dramatic chest pain. If symptoms are concerning, call 911 immediately rather than driving to the hospital.

Stroke can happen suddenly and without warning. Remember the acronym BE FAST:

Balance problems

Eye or vision changes

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call 911

Stroke treatments are extremely time-sensitive. Every minute matters because brain cells are being lost. Early treatment can reduce disability and save lives.

High blood pressure is often called a “silent” condition because many people with high blood pressure feel completely normal. Over time, uncontrolled hypertension can lead to damage of small vessels in the body, leading to heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, heart failure, and vision loss. Men should know their blood pressure numbers, take prescribed medications consistently, reduce sodium intake, stay physically active, and maintain regular follow-up with a primary care provider.

Beyond heart attacks and strokes, there are many other preventable emergencies we frequently encounter among male patients. These include diabetic emergencies due to uncontrolled blood sugar, falls and workplace injuries, motor vehicle crashes, alcohol-related illnesses and injuries, opioid overdoses, asthma exacerbations, and severe infections that could have been treated earlier. Many of these emergencies are preventable through regular medical care, medication adherence, healthy lifestyle choices, and injury prevention strategies.

Routine healthcare is one of the most effective ways to prevent emergencies. Primary care visits help identify high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney disease, and certain cancers before symptoms develop. Preventive care allows patients to address health issues early rather than waiting until they require emergency treatment.

My advice is simple: your health is an investment, not an inconvenience. Establish a relationship with a primary care provider, know your blood pressure and blood sugar numbers, take medications as prescribed, stay active, and don’t ignore warning signs. Seeking medical attention early is a sign of strength, not weakness. Taking care of yourself allows you to be there for your family, your community, and the people who depend on you.

This Men’s Health Month, it is important to remember that there are doctors dedicated to caring for everyone, including men, and to making preventive care a routine part of staying healthy. For more information or to schedule a visit with a primary care doctor, please visit us online at onebrooklynhealth.org.

About One Brooklyn Health

One Brooklyn Health (OBH)—comprising Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center, and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center—is nationally recognized for high-quality care in heart failure, stroke, and diabetes, among other acute care.

The system includes 12 ambulatory care centers, two nursing homes, an assisted and independent living facility, a transitional housing program, an urgent care center, and a retail pharmacy.

OBH’s mission is to expand access to quality medical care for Brooklyn’s most vulnerable communities and beyond. For more information, please visit their website.