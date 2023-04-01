Inspirational Conversations with Judges: Attendees had the unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from accomplished judges, learning from their experiences and expertise in the legal field. Career and Law School Opportunities: The event shed light on various pathways to higher education and provided crucial information about graduate and law school opportunities, empowering young minds to pursue their dreams. Lunch and Learn: Attendees learned from meaningful mini-presentations while connecting with professionals and leaders who provided inspiration for their future endeavors. Empowering the Future of Black Boys: The event aimed to inspire and prepare the future leaders of our community, planting seeds for their career growth and success. NTAC Celebrates the Success of the Black Judges and Black Boys in Conversation (BJBB)Event: Empowering Futures and Building Bridges

Why BJBB Matters: BJBB is more than an event; it represents a movement to empower the youth in our community. By bringing together influential judges, passionate young individuals, and supportive community leaders, BJBB not only fosters connections but also builds bridges to success. It creates a space where dreams are nurtured, knowledge is shared, and opportunities are unlocked. What’s Next: NTAC is committed to building on the success of BJBB. We will continue our efforts to empower the youth, provide educational resources, and create platforms for mentorship and growth. Stay tuned for future events and initiatives aimed at making a positive impact on our community. The Neighborhood Technical Assistance Clinic (NTAC) is a strategic partner and advisor to philanthropists, foundations, government and political entities, public institutions, grassroots nonprofit organizations, and faith-based institutions wishing to improve their programs and organizational effectiveness in addressing the needs of low-income and service-starved communities. For over 30 years, NTAC has built a portfolio of experience and best practices, giving focus to grassroots endeavors and capacity building for community-centered non-profits. By strengthening nonprofits and nurturing networks, NTAC has customized trainings and hands-on guidance, designed to empower volunteers, staff, management and board-level nonprofit practitioners. For media inquiries or more information on BJBB and other NTAC programming, please contact Rev. Dr. Valerie Oliver- Durrah at volivere@aol.com or visit www.neighborhoodclinic.org