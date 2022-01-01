New CEO at Black Girls Code

Black Girls Code has announced the appointment of Cristina Jones as CEO. In accepting the appointment, Ms. Jones responded:



Dear BGC Community,

It’s a joy and honor to introduce myself: I’m Cristina Jones, the new CEO of Black Girls Code.

I come to this position as a longtime supporter of this organization, and a lifelong believer in the ingenuity, ambition, and underrecognized promise of Black girls, girls of color, and gender-nonconforming youth of color around the world.

The mission of Black Girls Code—to place one million girls of color in tech by 2040—means more than career development. The skills, training, and resources we offer are the tools to make the future more innovative, inclusive, and equitable.

Because if there’s one thing I’ve seen to be true throughout my career in tech and media, it’s that girls and women of color hold the visionary power to revolutionize our industries, economies, and culture.

As I step into this role, we’ll expand the curriculum to address workforce development by including AI, leadership, and mental health. We’re increasing the age limits to support this community well into job placement. We’re establishing sponsorships and inclusive partnerships focused on equity—from recruitment to hiring to advancement. Finally, we’re assembling our BGC alumnae and the larger community for networking and professional development.

Thank you for journeying this far, and I’m thrilled to continue alongside you as we accelerate our mission.

Gratefully,

Cristina

Most recently, Cristina served as Chief Engagement Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for Salesforce.org, where she worked to humanize tech and elevate the mission and impact through authentic storytelling.