At Long Last, “Freedom” Comes to Brooklyn

NAACP New York State Conference to Launch NY Freedom School — a Culturally Affirming Learning Environment Centered Around African and African American History and Culture — at Medgar Evers College

New York, NY – Today, the NAACP New York State Conference announced the NAACP NY Freedom School, a Saturday enrichment and civic leadership program in partnership with Inspiring Minds NYC, Breaking the Cycle Consulting Services and the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College. Designed to provide young people with a safe, supportive, and culturally affirming learning environment, the program centers African and African American history, culture, and lived experiences while preparing participants to think critically about their racial identity, contemporary social issues, and their responsibility to effect positive change.



Grounded in the historic legacy of the NAACP and the tradition of Freedom Schools during the Civil Rights movement, the program introduces young people to the history of civil rights advocacy, community organizing, and the role of institutions like the NAACP in advancing justice through litigation, public policy and civic engagement.



Students will gather on Saturdays at Medgar Evers College for a dynamic 5.5-hour program day. Starting with a healthy breakfast, the day will feature structured academic instruction, tutoring, and various enrichment activities. Core academic areas include history, reading, writing, and critical literacy, with intentional emphasis on African and African American contributions and perspectives. Parents, caregivers and community members will also receive advocacy training to enhance their civics and community organizing skills.



“The NAACP NY Freedom School is more than just an academic program. It’s a sanctuary for young people to see themselves reflected in the history they study. By grounding students in our rich legacy and our ongoing fight for civil rights, we are empowering them to develop a positive sense of self and the confidence to lead their communities toward a more just future,” said L. Joy Williams, NAACP-New York State Conference President.



“It’s been a long time coming! During the school week, we often don’t have enough time to invest in our youth as holistically as we’d like. The NAACP NY Freedom School creates the space on Saturdays to go deeper, strengthen relationships with students, and deliver a more meaningful, transformative experience.

We’re incredibly grateful to the NAACP for this opportunity to expand our impact and help equip the next generation with the knowledge, confidence, and sense of purpose to lead.” — Katrena Perou, Executive Director, Inspiring Minds NYC



“Every student deserves an educator who truly understands them. Through our training with the NAACP NY Freedom School educators, Breaking the Cycle Consulting Services is committed to ensuring that every instructor walks into that classroom equipped to meet students where they are culturally, academically, and personally. When educators are prepared to serve the whole child, transformative learning becomes possible.” said Brian Favors, Principal of Breaking the Cycle Consulting Services.



“The next generation of leaders is not some distant promise; they are here, right now, waiting for spaces that will meet them with truth, purpose, and an education designed with their needs in mind. The NAACP NY Freedom School is that space. We are proud to collaborate with the NAACP and to extend that investment to parents and families through our Advocacy Academy where Freedom School parents will learn tools and skills to become powerful advocates for their families and communities. When we strengthen families, we strengthen the entire pipeline of change.” said Lurie Daniel Favors, Executive Director of the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College.



Facilitated by a diverse team of educators, professionals, college students, and subject-matter specialists who serve as instructors, mentors, and role models, the instructional methods are interactive and project-based, encouraging students to connect learning to their lived experiences and community contexts.



The latter portion of each program day is dedicated to extracurricular and experiential learning opportunities designed to foster creativity, confidence, and practical skills. Activities include visual and performing arts, debate, dance, financial and business literacy, film, and educational field trips. These components reinforce academic learning while promoting self-expression, collaboration, and leadership development.

Through participation in NAACP NY Freedom School, youth participants will: