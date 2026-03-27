Kristen Clarke Named General Counsel of the NAACP

The NAACP today announced that Kristen Clarke, one of the nation’s most respected civil rights attorneys and legal advocates, has been appointed General Counsel of the Association. The move comes as the Trump Administration works to erode democratic institutions and dismantle civil rights protections.

To meet the moment, the NAACP is expanding its own capabilities and ramping up its investment in its legal advocacy efforts by hiring the former senior Justice Department official to fight back.

Clarke’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for the NAACP as it mobilizes its legal firepower to protect the right to vote and doubles down on its mission to secure the civil and human rights of Black Americans and all people across the country.



“Kristen Clarke is exactly the legal mind this moment demands,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “Her record of fearless advocacy, leadership, and deep commitment to justice makes her the ideal General Counsel to help chart our path forward.

As we face unprecedented attacks on voting and civil rights, having Kristen Clarke at the helm of our legal operations brings strategic vision, disciplined leadership, and innovative advocacy. It’s a new day at the NAACP’s Office of General Counsel.”

“Our communities are under relentless attack — from the ballot box to their wallets — and this moment demands that we use the full weight of the law to promote justice and accountability.”



As General Counsel, Clarke will oversee the NAACP’s legal strategy and operations, leading litigation efforts and the Association’s team of legal scholars, advising senior leadership and the Board of Directors on legal matters, and representing the Association in key legal proceedings addressing the most pressing civil rights and social justice issues of our time.

She will work closely with NAACP program teams to ensure the Association’s advocacy, policy, and legal work remain coordinated and impactful, and rooted in the lived experiences of the communities across the country that are the lifeblood of the Association’s efforts.



“The NAACP has stood on the front lines of justice for over a century, and I’m deeply honored to join this historic organization at this critical moment in our democracy,” said Kristen Clarke, NAACP General Counsel. “Our communities are under relentless attack — from the ballot box to their wallets — and this moment demands that we use the full weight of the law to promote justice and accountability.

Together, we will protect the right to vote, challenge discrimination in all its forms, and ensure that Black America’s voice is heard loud and clear.”