For those who were forgotten, then found: On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the reburial of the remains of 419 formerly enslaved Africans in Lower Manhattan, Queen Mother Delois Blakely (center), outspoken activist and human rights leader, joined hundreds at the African Burial Ground on Juneteenth, Monday, June 19, to remember the estimated 15,000 - 20,000 ancestors buried near City Hall and Wall Street during the Colonial era. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)