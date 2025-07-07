How to Build Your Dream Life, No Matter the Price of Eggs

Written by Curtis Bryant

Whether you watch the news or not, you’re seeing signs of a changing world. I’m not saying this to create fear or anxiety, but to affirm that you are not crazy!

As the price of eggs goes up, and it feels like laws change every day—would you believe me if I told you that none of this can stop you from building your dream life?

Your dream life is attainable, no matter what’s happening in the world. Because—NEWS FLASH!—your dream life happens in your world!

Each and every day, by choosing to be just 1% better than yesterday, you have the innate ability to one day wake up and see everything you’ve dreamed of. And no one can stop you—except maybe yourself.

But I’m here to offer some tips for creating your dream life, no matter what’s going on around you.

Tip #1: Don’t Tell Anyone

I know it’s tempting to share your hopes and dreams with the people around you. But building your dream life becomes way less stressful when you keep it to yourself. This way, you not only nurture it in private—you also get the space to fall short in private.

And you will fall short. Creating your dream life will come with mistakes. It happens to us all. But it’s much easier to dust yourself off and try again when you don’t have an audience. So—shhh!

Tip #2: Write Everything Down

There is so much power in writing. When we write our thoughts, feelings, and plans down, we come into agreement with them in that moment.

By writing down your dreams and the steps to get there, you’re creating a personal blueprint—a roadmap, if you will—for success.

And there’s nothing like crossing something off a list—or better yet, seeing something you once wrote come to life right before your eyes.

Maybe you’re reading this and haven’t journaled or written down your goals in a while. Take the pressure off. Start by voice recording yourself instead. Don’t act like you don’t talk to yourself—we all do, lol. Might as well record it!

Who knows? Maybe a podcast will come from it.

Tip #3: Celebrate Every Win (Big or Small)

I truly believe one of the fastest ways to build your dream life is to become a master of celebrating every win. No matter the size, you are a winner. Any progress is good progress.

As my mom always said when I didn’t look forward to gym class in middle school, “A try beats a failure.” The same is true for you.

When you try, failure is not an option—because you will figure it out. You will find a solution. You will make the right connection. You will see the finish line.

Remember, life is not a sprint—it’s a marathon. We’re all running this race called life, yet in its universal beauty, none of our journeys are the same.

Your dream life is yours, and yours alone.

As we enter the springtime—a season many recognize as the true new year—use this fresh start to begin building your dream life.

You owe it to yourself.