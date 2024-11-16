Excellence Exemplified: Leadership Lessons From the Life of Clifton Wharton Jr., Pioneering Black CEO

Story by Bradley Akubuiro

It’s time we properly celebrate the life and impact of this true Black pioneer.

A multicategory trailblazer, Clifton Wharton Jr. taught people never to accept anyone else’s limits for our achievement.

The first Black CEO of a Fortune 500 company was also the first ever Black president of a majority-White university. He was also the first Black person to hold the number-two position at the U.S. State Department.

Wharton spoke multiple languages, was the first Black person to receive a PhD in economics from the University of Chicago, and attended undergrad at Harvard University, entering at the age of 16.



In a lifetime marked by firsts, Wharton blew a hole through every expectation set for people of color. He consistently demonstrated “what could be,” as Vice President Kamala Harris famously described, “unburdened by what has been.” In the process, he inspired a generation of leaders who walked through the doors he opened quietly and left ajar.



Many Americans aren’t familiar with the full remarkable legacy of this giant among men. Wharton was never one to boast, and while he respected the history he was making, he never reveled in it. He died this past weekend at the age of 98.

In celebration of all that he accomplished, I felt inspired to share some of my favorite lessons from the life of this quiet pioneer.