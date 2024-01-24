Dr. Adelaide L. Sanford’s Gift to her Beloveds at Rousing Birthday Tribute They Gave Her

By Bernice Elizabeth Green

Last Tuesday’s celebration of the birthday of Dr. Adelaide Luvenia Sanford (born November 27, 1925), an American leader, orator and national advocate for African-centered education for students of African descent, was more than a party. It was an experience.



Held at Brooklyn’s oldest public space – the ornate Borough Hall in Downtown Brooklyn, it was a family reunion in the borough where her work began. She started her career as an educator at local PS 38 and PS 21, leading to her rise as a national voice in the teaching of African American history (as American history) and culture in schools for the benefit of all.

The tribute, open to the public also contained all the elements of a great lively family reunion: drumming, speeches, feasting, laughter, tears, balloons, a dessert by some Brooklyn favorite stars, including Creative Outlet dancers, Eric Frazier Quartet’s jazz and Cakeman Raven’s huge work-of-art birthday cake dessert (a sweet delight with Sanford’s visage in two places).

And more: during the celebration marking Dr. Sanford’s distinguished contributions to families, children and lives fulfilled, conversations in all parts of the Boro Hall space seemed to center on “the feeling of being part of history in the making.”



The Queen Mother of Education created the atmosphere. The gift was in the powerful words she shared with her listeners when she was called. Before her presentation, others shared their words about her. Assemblywoman Latrice Walker: “She gave me a dignity I could not find anywhere else, a greatness she told me is instilled in our birthright.” Dr. Renee Young: “She gave us boots and wings and encouraged us to fly, she is a beacon of life, a (fount) of wisdom and knowledge.” Dr. Hazel Dukes: “She poured all life into our children. Thank you for the love.”



Jumaane Williams: “She fought without the resources we elected leaders have today. Commissioner Cumbo: “An amazing history. Tonight is a blessing.”

Examples of the success of Dr. Sanford’s life-long edict were all around – all touched by her work in some form or fashion. Accolades to her legacy came from many leaders including the Brooklyn Borough President Reynoso and deputy mayor Kim Council; NYC’s former 31st Commissioner of Education David Banks and, as noted, Dr. Dukes, President NAACP New York State Conference and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors; Cumbo; Walker, Williams, Dr. Renee Young and Dr. Lester Young, Jr., Chancellor, Board of Regents, University of the State of New York and Hasoni L. Pratts, representative for the, 2nd Judicial District of the Board of Regents; and The Hon. Annette Robinson, who also presented a special tribute to the late Al Vann in honor of his November 90th birthday.

Among Dr. Sanford’s special guests were Susan L. Taylor, founder and CEO of the National CARES Mentoring Movement, and her husband, author Khephra Burns; former councilman and current community activist/ radio broadcaster Charles Barron; the Rev. Herbert and Mrs. Karen Daughtry, Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman and Councilwoman Rita Joseph, the NYC Council’s education committee chair.



At the event, Dr. Sanford was presented citations and certificates by, respectively, Walker and Williams and bestowed a formal citation by Dr. Young, Chancellor, Board of Regents, State University of New York, and Regents member Ms. Pratts from the Board of Regents. The Board thanked Dr. Sanford for her 22 years of work, and the document officially established her position as Vice Chancellor Emerita, Board of Regents.