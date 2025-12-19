Brooklyn Org’s Dr. Jocelynne Rainey

By Fern Gillespie

As the holiday season winds down, charities are revving up their end-of-the-year push for donations. Our Time Press reached out to Dr. Jocelynne Rainey, Ed.D., President and CEO of Brooklyn Org, Brooklyn’s major community-based philanthropic organization. Under her leadership, Brooklyn Org has surpassed $130 million in total giving and also expanded its commitments to Brooklyn nonprofits focusing on racial justice and community engagement. Our Time Press spoke to Dr. Rainey for advice on Black Brooklyn residents expanding philanthropy from “giving back” to having an active role in local nonprofits.



OTP: Studies have shown that Black Americans are actively involved in philanthropy or “giving back,” with donating 25 percent more of their income than White Americans. How can people make their involvement in philanthropy with nonprofits more formal?

JR: Black people are the most philanthropic people. Research shows that we give the most.

A lot of our giving is to our churches, to neighborhood pantries, to family members. And as Black people, we always want to make sure that our neighbors are doing well, then we’re doing well. That’s what we do. And one of the things about Brooklyn Org is that we are really focused on is how do we bring everyone to the table to make sure that their philanthropy is recognized. That they feel comfortable, whether you can give up your time, your treasure, whatever you can give that you can be part of the solution.

OTP: How should somebody select a nonprofit to be involved with in terms of making sure that it’s bona fide and has made a positive impact?

JR: At Brooklyn Org, we have Brooklyn Gives, a website where you can see nonprofits and you can search that website by issues. I think that people should start by thinking about what the things are that “keep me up at night?” What are the things that I want to solve? Do your own research and look for nonprofits that are doing the work that you care about. I think that’s the way to really make a determination about where to give. See if there’s an opportunity for you to get engaged in that organization so you can learn more.

OTP: What is a quality that a person should have to be on a board of a nonprofit?

JR: I think that it’s most important is to care about what the nonprofit’s issue really is. You’re not going to have a good experience if you’re on a board for an organization that is not your passion. And then you also must be willing to give up your time. You don’t want it to feel like a job, but you should give be able to give some time and show up for things for the board.

It’s really important for people to see board members there and to volunteer when it makes sense. Brooklyn Org also helps with board matching and can assist if interested in learning about Brooklyn nonprofits that need board members.

OTP: Brooklyn Org has a donor-advised Funds program, known as a DAF. What are the benefits of a DAF in donating to nonprofits?

JR: DAF is an opportunity for families or individuals to create a fund that is designated towards their philanthropic giving that is housed at the foundation. Where if you are interested in giving donations to nonprofits or other organizations, you can use your fund. It has some tax incentives. DAFs offer individuals, families and businesses support to maximize their charitable giving. When you do it with Brooklyn Org, you get an opportunity for us to help you to find organizations that are aligned with the things that you and your family are interested in doing.



And anyone can open a DAF. The minimum to open a DAF is $5,000. Brooklyn Org is doing the administrative work. So, if you have a family foundation or if you are already giving, it gives you an opportunity to be able to use the expertise and the administrative support of the Brooklyn Org to optimize your giving.

OTP: Under the Trump administration, what is the state of Brooklyn nonprofit funding that focuses on DEI and racial and social justice?

JR: At a time like this so many people are grappling with unaffordability. People are dealing with housing instability. They are unable to get the food that they need. What we’re finding is that with the new administration that funding is difficult for nonprofits. They’re finding that a lot of funders that funded them in the past are not funding them. Some of the funders are doubling down on the organizations they already fund, so they’re not opening their doors to new funders. You know, this whole issue around not focusing on racial justice or race, the DEI initiatives.

What that means is that a lot of funders are still trying to figure out what they can do and where they can fund. So, the nonprofits in Brooklyn are saying that they’re seeing a lot less funding while their costs are rising. So, it’s really important now that you know folks are thinking about how to support nonprofits and you know donations and funding to Brooklyn Org go directly to Brooklyn-based nonprofits.

OTP: Brooklyn Org has established Brooklyn Backs Brooklyn. What is the goal of the project?

JR: We also found that nearly 70 percent of nonprofits saying that there’s a real financial strain on families at this moment and how difficult it is for them to just get the basic things they need like food, pay rent, and childcare. We decided to that is really important for us to do more this year.

This year, with our strategic grantmaking, we gave $1.5 million, but we want to increase that. To give 25 percent more grants this year, Brooklyn Backs Brooklyn is about Brooklyn communities and Brooklyn neighbors supporting Brooklyn and the people that live here. So we have a campaign going on right now that we’re looking for people to give, to give more to Brooklyn. We want to raise $5 million in order to expand our grant-making.

OTP: Why is it personally important for you to help Brooklyn nonprofits through Brooklyn Org in their racial justice outreach?

JR: I grew up with my Flatbush. I live in Bedford Stuyvesant. I raised my kids there. So, I love Brooklyn. I always feel like it’s my dream job. It’s the intersection of philanthropy, racial justice and my beloved Brooklyn.

These are all the things I care about.

For more information on Brooklyn Org, contact: www.brooklyn.org