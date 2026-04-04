Bob Law Stood Tall on the Frontlines and Behind the Scenes, His “Clarion Call” Made News

By Nayaba Arinde

The Tall One has joined The Ancestors. Tributes have come in thick and fast for Bed Stuy’s born and raised radio legend Bob Law, 86, who passed away on Monday, March 30th, 2026.

His popular midnight to 5 a.m. weeknight show ‘Night Talk,’ first aired on WWRL 1600AM, and in 1981 it became the first live nationally syndicated Black radio talk show. He continued his community focus with his From The Streets show on WBAI.

Calling Law the “influential radio broadcaster whose nationally syndicated program ‘Night Talk’ transformed the airwaves into a platform for Black political consciousness and community organizing,” Prof. Sam Anderson, told Our Time Press that Law “leaves behind a legacy that spanned more than five decades at the intersection of media, activism, and Black community empowerment.”



Bob Law’s family said with heavy hearts they acknowledged the outpouring of love and tributes for the legendary broadcaster, community activist, father and great grandfather, “We know that he was embraced by the world…he taught us grace, tenacity and empathy, and to be fierce in our love for each other, and our people. We are forever blessed to have been loved by him. His light will always shine brightly through his legacy.”



For 50 years, Bob Law was a community cornerstone. A trusted and respected source of information and opinion.

The Black community is coming up for air from recent losses on the Black press front include Daily Challenge publisher Tom Watkins, and Attorney Brian Figeroux, publisher of Immigrant’s Journal, Worker’s, World Today, and the Caribbean American Weekly.

“My heart is with the family and loved ones of Bob Law,” Brooklynite Attorney General Letitia James told Our Time Press. “Bob was a renowned radio talk show host and a tireless activist for the Black community, and his impact will continue to be felt for generations to come. May he rest in peace.”

“He is preceded in death by his wife, Muntu Law, and is survived by his two daughters, Aisha Patrice Law Abdullah and Abina Law Napier, as well as his younger sister, Carol Peppers. He has 3 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also, he was born on April 6, 1939.”



Law was a High School of Art and Design and Pratt Institute alum, in the pursuit of a career as a graphic artist, but the civil rights and the Black Power self-determination movement grabbed his attention and his motivation.

He joined the Brooklyn chapter of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), in 1962, as a student at Pratt, Law. Further entrenching himself in the Movement, he became a field secretary and student organizer with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC). He worked alongside Kwame Ture formerly known as Stokely Carmichael, and Jamil Al Amin also known as H. Rap Brown.



“The passing of Bob Law marks the transition of not just a man—but a movement, a messenger, and a mighty voice that spoke unapologetically for Black people, Black truth, and Black empowerment,” Fatiyn Muhammad, WBLS executive producer and radio host told Our Time Press. “Bob Law was more than a radio host—he was a pillar in Black Talk Radio, a fearless truth-teller, and a community soldier who understood that the microphone was not just a tool for conversation… but a weapon for liberation. As the longtime host of ‘Night Talk’ on WWRL Radio, Bob Law created a platform that became essential listening in the Black community. ‘Night Talk’ wasn’t just a show—it was a classroom, a battleground, and a sanctuary.”



The show is cited as propelling the recently late Rev. Jesse Jackson‘s 1984 presidential campaign into being.

Tackling issues like systemic racism, economic injustice, political awareness, community accountability, Muhammad called Law “A movement builder” whose “influence extended far beyond the airwaves.

He was instrumental in the historic Million Man March in October 1995 called by the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, helping to amplify its message of unity, accountability, and empowerment for Black men across this nation.”



And then there is the health store.

Bob Law lost his wife Muntu last year. Together they ran Namaskar Bob Law’s Health & Wellness Store in Crown Heights. Fatyin Muhammad continued, “Sister Muntu took the time to assist my wife, Haniyfa, with herbal and natural health products that supported her in her battle with Sickle Cell Disease. That wasn’t business—that was love, compassion, and commitment to our people’s well-being.”



Student Minister Arthur Muhammad of Muhammad Mosque No. 7, told Our Time Press, “Bob Law is known mostly for his sultry, smooth captivating voice. But, what needs to be highlighted is his ability to organize our people around efforts that were in the news, but also efforts that did not make the news. He took issues that weren’t on the front page, or on the nightly news–but were issues of injustice, and he organized and rallied around these issues. The results of his clarion call–the marching, the rallying, the protesting–that made the front page news. Through his organizing of our people, he made the news, and he was the news.”



“Nana Bob Law, a towering influential and enduring figure in Black radio [with] over five decades of distinguished professional work and service in the interest of

the Black community,” Dr. Maulana Karenga, National Chair of the National Association of Kawaida Organizations (NAKO), told Our Time Press. “Bob stressed the central role of Black radio and other media in cultivating, deepening and expanding the consciousness of our people.



This consciousness was ethical, political and economic and fostered mutual respect, informed voting and spending, and informed understanding and action around critical issues of our time.”

Karenga called Law “a multidimensional man” who worked his wife Nana Muntu…”to build businesses and political organizations to serve the interests of the Black community.”



The professor of Africana studies at the Department of California State University, and the creator of Kwanzaa, praised Law’s legendary work ethic, as a broadcaster and radio host of “Night Talk,” “From the Streets With Bob Law,” and the podcast “Bob Law Now.”



“I appeared on all of these and enjoyed our exchange. He was also a community organizer who mobilized and organized the community around issues of political and economic empowerment and resistance to various forms of oppression.”



“Sometimes words are not enough to describe a man who was a giant in stature and in intellect. A man bold enough to speak truth to power. Though Bob Law was known for his wise and insightful commentary on his late-night radio show ‘Night Talk,’” said Brother Daleel Jabir Muhammad. The Eastern Regional Protocol Director of Muhammad Mosque No.7, told Our Time Press, “Black people in the metropolitan New York area loved him for his activism, bold and uncompromising stand in the streets at rallies, and in leading new directions in political awareness.

He stood tall with many outspoken grassroots activists on the front line in the cause of Black Solidarity and Black Liberation. His unwavering support for the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan that established their friendship and an unbreakable bond of brotherhood from the late 1960’s, 70’s up until his untimely recent passing will truly be remembered. I admired Bob Law for being an outspoken proponent for lifting Black folks up from being degraded and marginalized in society to being recognized for who we really are and our greatness in unity.”



Standing over 6.5’’, affectionately dubbed The Tall One, in a poetic tribute, fellow New York radio veteran Imhotep Gary Byrd told Our Time Press:

“Bob Law has passed.

The message left me speechless.

From his Respect Yourself Movement at WWRL dedicated to lift Black youth.

To his national Night Talk platform.

A citadel of information, wisdom, and truth.

To the Million Man March, where he was a Broadcast Beacon.

To the endless parade of police brutality battles of every season.

Through the continued building of community projects dedicated to highlighting our best.

To demonstrating over and over that our activism would never take a rest.

My Brother The Tall One, Broadcast Activist, Father, Husband, and author, filmmaker and friend.

Dedicated to our people until the very end.

Now he becomes an ancestor who fills us all with pride.

His love and dedication are forever with us inside.

Though he towered over many who listened, and also those he saw

His gift was his love for our people.

We will never forget The Brother we call Bob Law.”