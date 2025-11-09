NYC Voters Choose Mamdani’s Four Pillar Affordability Mandate

By Mary Alice Miller

The next mayor of New York City made history on Tuesday. At 34 years old Zohran Mamdani became the youngest NYC mayor-elect in 100 years. He is the first Muslim, first South Asian, and the first born in Africa (Uganda) to be elected mayor of New York City.

Mamdani’s campaign rested on four pillars: affordable food, housing, transportation, and childcare. By contrast, Cuomo focused on crime.



Democratic Socialist Mamdani won with 50.4% over moderate Cuomo’s 41.6% and Sliwa’s 7.1%, more than twice his opponents combined. Mayor Eric Adams, who had dropped out of the race but was still on the ballot, garnered 0.3% of the vote.



The election itself also broke historical records. Almost 750,000 came out to vote during the General Election’s nine-day Early Voting period, with Brooklyn once again taking the lead in turnout. Overall, more than 2 million voted, including Tuesday’s General Election, the most since 1969.



On Election Night, Mamdani addressed the crowd that was representative of the diversity of NYC.

Relegating disgraced former New York governor Cuomo to the dust bin of history, Mamdani said during his victory speech, “We have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life.” He then quoted socialist Eugene Debs, stating, “Let tonight be the final time I utter his name, as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few.”



In response to Trump’s day before the General Election endorsement of Cuomo, Mamdani said, “If there is any way to terrify a despot, is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power.” He then added, “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who endorsed Mamdani just before the commencement of Early Voting, said affordability was “definitely the decisive issue” in Tuesday’s elections and that Democratic candidates “leaned in aggressively on driving down the high cost of living and addressing the affordability crisis.”



Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Chair of the New York State Democratic Party Jay Jacobs did not issue an endorsement in the mayoral race, possibly in part due to Mamdani’s unapologetic defense of the human rights of Gaza Palestinians as well as Mamdani’s Democratic Socialist affiliation.



“This overwhelming victory is a clear mandate for a democratic socialist agenda to make New York City one that people can afford,” said Gustavo Gordillo, NYC-DSA Co-Chair. “Throughout the campaign, Zohran has said that NYC-DSA is his political home. We’re proud of the NYC-DSA members who helped power his campaign, from developing an optimistic, pro-working class agenda to building a historic field operation that boasted over 100,000 unique volunteers by the time polls closed on Election Night. MAGA billionaires spent millions to prop up Andrew Cuomo and try to stop this movement, but we’ve proved once again: they have money, but we have power,” he said.



“New York has become a playground for the rich, where everyday people are priced out of the city we built,” said NYC-DSA co-chair Grace Mausser. “This affordability crisis is in overdrive as the real estate industry, banks, corporations, and their allies in the corrupt political establishment put profits over people. We are now in a position to reclaim our dignity as working people by building an economy that works for the working class.”



“The work isn’t over,” Mausser continued, commenting on what’s next for NYC-DSA. “Passing the affordability agenda won’t happen overnight. We’re already preparing to do what must be done to organize our neighbors and deliver the affordable New York City that voters have demanded with such resounding force.”



In other New York City races, Jumaane Williams won re-election as public advocate. Mark Levine won election as comptroller. Vanessa Gibson won re-election as Bronx borough president. Antonio Reynoso was re-elected as Brooklyn borough president. Brad Hoylman-Sigal was elected Manhattan borough president. Donovan Richards was re-elected as Queens borough president. Vito Fossella was re-elected as Staten Island borough president. Alvin Bragg was re-elected as Manhattan DA.



In Central Brooklyn Council races incumbents easily won re-election.

Crystal Hudson (Council District 35) won re-election with 67.06% of the votes. Hudson is in the running for Council Speaker. If elected Speaker, Brooklyn would be a welcome home as the seat of Council power.



Chi Ajani Osse (Council District 36) was re-elected with 99.39% of the vote. Sandy Nurse (Council District 37) was re-elected with 74.72% of the vote. Rita Joseph (Council District 40) was re-elected with 74.47% of the vote. Darlene Mealy (Council District 41) was re-elected with 93.08% of the vote. Chris Banks (Council District 42) was re-elected with 95.61% of the vote. Farah Louis was re-elected with 84.44% of the vote. Mercedes Narcisse was re-elected with 67.76% of the vote.



Ballot proposal 1 passed to Allow an Olympic Sports Complex in Essex County on State Forest Preserve Land. New Yorkers voted to approve Ballot Proposals 2-5: Fast Track Affordable Housing, to Simplify Housing and Infrastructure Review, to Establish an Affordable Housing Appeals Board, and to Create a Digital City Map. By a margin of almost 100,000 votes, New Yorkers voted against Ballot Proposal 6: Moving Local Elections to Presidential Election Years.



Across the country, Democratic wins suggest voted disenchantment with Trump.

Mikie Sherrill won the race for governor of New Jersey. Abigail Spanberger won the Virginia governor election and Jay Jones won the Virginia attorney general race.



And in direct opposition to Trump, California voters said “yes” to Proposition 50, which will allow state legislators to redistrict before the midterm elections, an effort to counter GOP-led gerrymandering in other states like Texas.