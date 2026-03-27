Glyne’s Fulton St. Barber Truck

Interviewed by Kazembe Batts

IG: @kazbatts



Tell us a little about yourself.

My name is Glyne Maccup. I am a native of Barbados grew up until high school and then came to Brooklyn from the late Eighties up until now. I’ve weaved myself into the culture of Brooklyn. I know a lot about the streets and places to go, I’m very familiar with the neighborhood and the people in it and a lot of the people know me.

How and when did you start cutting hair?



I did know how to cut hair with a scissors back in Barbados, but my first professional cut was at a place in the Bronx located at 225th St and Gunhill Road in 1992. My cousin told me that it is a profession where you can make a living and meet a lot of people. He said that “you will always have work if your good at it and people will come to you.” With everything it is your personality, a people person personality, people always gravitate to people like that. I think I have a good “people” personality.



How did you go from the Bronx to Bed-Stuy.

The first time I cut in Brooklyn was on the corner of Kingston & Fulton. I met a guy everyone knew named D White the beltman and he said that you belong on the main street, on Fulton St. He took me to a burned-out barber shop called Thomas. The spot was refurbished and a Trinidadian guy named Lucky took me under his wings and I learned a lot from him. My skills improved and I moved to another shop that, me, Tony and Kevin, started a new barbershop further down on Fulton near McDonalds called Stylistics Barbershop. The owner of the property did not want the lease in three different people’s names, so we moved again to Marcus Garvey Blvd, near Fulton.



What can a customer expect while waiting in the truck for their turn to be serviced?

The truck is always full of people. We have good conversations, politics, and often listen to WBAI or Caribbean music. Chess players visit all the time, and we set up tables out in front of the barber truck. You can expect a good, clean environment. We talk about politics so you can gain some knowledge while waiting.

How did you come to set up on Fulton St., near Albany Ave?



Covid happened years later and I moved into my own mobile truck. The first truck was stolen so I purchased a next one and retrofitted it so people would be comfortable in it. Now I’m actually moving into another space, around the corner, you know, so I’m trying to always keep improving so my customer base will grow, and people will see that I’m trying to improve my skill and the comfortability of the people.



Who are your customers?

I do have a broad base of customers. I can say now that many customers are the younger Gen-Z, because they always want to look sharp all the time. I also have three sons aged from 16 – 24 so they help keep me trendy with the cuts. So, I would say the young men but also, I have a broad female base of customers.

Who are your key business partners, helpers and do you have any relationships with other businesses in the neighborhood?



I am a little independent right now and don’t have any business partners. I’m not subscribing to any business partners now but if anyone wants to come and we can do an alliance because it’s always good to reach out and incorporate more. I am working on some other things now and would love if people want to come together.

How are you able to maintain your truck on the street? Considering parking regulations?



Well, I do get tickets, not as frequently, where I’m parked you can only get two tickets a week. So when I do the math it is cheaper than renting a brick-and-mortar store for $4,000 a month when you pay two tickets a week or eight a month at $90 a ticket.

So that is how I do my math and it makes better economic sense to me.

Glyne Barber Truck is located on Fulton St., near Albany Ave. Service is provided daily from Noon till 8:00pm. Call 917 482-4560 for more information.