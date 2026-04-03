HomeSpotlightBinta Vann, Family and Friends on The Reasons HBCUs Work for Us

Binta Vann, Family and Friends on The Reasons HBCUs Work for Us

Spotlight

Published on

Editor, Our Time Press
By Editor, Our Time Press
Thought leader Binta Vann-Joseph - Spelman '94

“Mental health, like physical and spiritual health, demands balance and intentional self-care. This new research on the long-term mental health benefits for HBCU graduates is both bittersweet and entirely logical.
“As a Spelman College graduate and having watched friends from my Brooklyn childhood thrive at HBCUs, I’ve witnessed firsthand the self-awareness, confidence, and quiet strength those experiences cultivate. “
“In many ways, Black colleges remain the last true psychological safe zones for our youth. Spaces that offer protection, push you toward excellence, and give you full permission to be yourself.


“That environment plants something lasting: when life gets hard, you return to yourself, your community, your people. That instinct doesn’t disappear at graduation. It deepens for life.
“This isn’t to say that students who didn’t attend HBCUs can’t develop that same grounding. But there is something about the shared experience of HBCU culture, however diverse its students, that builds a community with no expiration date.”
— Binta Vann, Bed-Stuy native, product of NYC Public Schools, Spelman College graduate, and marketing executive

No Explanation of Identity
“Those of us who attend HBCUs often experience better mental health because we’re in spaces where we don’t have to explain our identity—we’re simply understood and supported. We’re seen as the standard, not the exception. We’re grounded in legacy and community and constantly affirmed that we belong.”
— Najah I. Vann, Virginia State University

Culturally Rich
If you have attended an HBCU, you’ll likely experience better mental health because you are exposed to environments that are culturally rich and affirming, create and foster strong community bonds, and reduce experiences of marginalization. HBCUs foster mental wellness by creating a sense of belonging that’s essential for thriving.”
— Naim I. Vann, Howard University

Life-long Friends
“My three brothers and I graduated from HBCUs. I am forever grateful for my parents’ sacrifice. Spelman gave me the community and individual confidence to understand my place in this world. But most importantly, I gained life-long, supportive friends that will always tell me the truth but also make me laugh.”
-Patrice Blakemore, Graduate of Spelman College

Role Models Guided and Reinforced Dreams
“For the first time I can recall, I was taught by women of African American descent who looked like me. They were all well-educated and held PhDs. They supported and encouraged me. I always knew I could achieve whatever I desired- which was a Doctor of Jurisprudence. However, they provided additional reinforcement of my lifelong desire to be an Attorney.”
-Chanet Richard, Spelman Alum

Latest articles

Obituary

Bob Law Stood Tall on the Frontlines and Behind the Scenes, His “Clarion Call” Made News

By Nayaba ArindeThe Tall One has joined The Ancestors. Tributes have come in thick...
Events

Forum: Immigrants are the Bargaining Chip Keeping the Government Shut Down

By Mary Alice MillerThe Brooklyn Center for Quality Life recently hosted a national online...
Education

Study Highlights Long-term Values of Attending an HBCU

Fern GillespieSince the Reconstruction Era, Black colleges and universities have nurtured generations of Black...
Spotlight

Brenda Brunson-Bey Delivered Her Increasingly Popular Pastoral Message “Sister, Who Do You Think You Are?” to Brooklyn’s Historic First Church congregation, March 29 Palm...

I am honored to welcome Brenda Brunson-Bey, the founder of Tribal Truths Collections whose...

More like this

Spotlight

Brenda Brunson-Bey Delivered Her Increasingly Popular Pastoral Message “Sister, Who Do You Think You Are?” to Brooklyn’s Historic First Church congregation, March 29 Palm...

I am honored to welcome Brenda Brunson-Bey, the founder of Tribal Truths Collections whose...
Spotlight

“Sister, Who Do You Think You Are?” – A Salute to Sisters Helping Sisters

Master Fiber Artist Juliette Colpa-Thomas Designed an Inner Sanctum -- Step by Step/Stitch by...
Spotlight

Helped Me Find My Voice

by Hortensia Gooding On Dr. Norma Raybon, Spelman College "To inspire" originally carried a literal sense...