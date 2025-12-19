All in the Powell Family

After more than three decades working in the New York State Court Systems, Wayne Powell turned his dream of owning his own company into reality. He founded Smile4Life Security Protection Corporation in 2021.



A life-long advocate for youth empowerment, Powell has something else to smile about: his daughter and granddaughter each hold executive roles in the business, and his community programs continue to change lives, young and older. Early last year, the Powells’ Smile 4Life Judicial Internship Summer Program introduced students to key members of the judiciary through their Smile4Life Judicial Internship Summer Program.



Students were awarded certificates for their participation in the program and their contributions to the community. Last Fall, Our Time Press talked to his daughter, LaNice, for the Q&A below.



LaNice Powell had a long career in education as a junior high school math teacher before transitioning into the field of technology as a software engineer. After working in a program that assisted adults transitioning into technology, she joined her father’s company as Operations Manager. “It was my father’s efforts years prior to starting his own that laid the foundations for my achievements.”

His youth development program began in 1998 when she was a high school freshman. La Nice’s sister, LaSaundra Powell, also participated when she was in high school.



“When I was enrolled in my father’s program, I learned basic skills and sat in on cases, LaNice shared,” adding, “I also recall spending time helping the secretary and the law clerk.” Although LaNice later decided the field of law was not for her, the experience, she admits, laid the foundations for her career achievements. And the program is getting bigger and stronger under La Nice’s watch. “The interns, this year, had more hands-on experience, were treated more like college interns, and actually trained by the law clerks. The interns reviewed and discussed actual cases. Law clerks and judges made sure they had a deep understanding of the process.”



“This was my first year returning to help organize and run the Smile4Life Judicial Internship Program. It was a pleasure to be back at the courts — as a former intern in 1998 and also as an alumnus of one of the participating schools.



“My dad has always had a big vision of providing a space for students. So, it was extremely fulfilling to come back, full circle, as an organizer and being able to work the program with my dad and grow his vision. The students were able to share their experiences and gain new perspectives on what it means to work in the judicial process. They spoke about being able to have discussions and debriefs with the Judges and law clerks they worked with and being able to see the compassion that they hold for their positions. It is the beginning of professionalism for the students.



“When I joined as a Benjamin Banneker Junior H.S. student, I was one of two interns. Now we have twelve: Azra Bulgan, Jeramy Bernard, Rowa Abouelker, Trinity Green, Alyssa McCloud, Abigail Alexandre, Kaylah Lawson, Kara Leu-Edwards, Sarah Sica-Robinson, Chase Jonas, Assata Jihad, and Amber Romney-Thomas.



“These young people are the new generation. The program is helping them shape their future, and we will continue to watch them and be available to them as they determine their own paths for the future.”