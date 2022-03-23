Connect with us

The Middle Passage 
Annual Tribute to Our Ancestors Returns for 33rdYear, this Saturday, June 11

The People of the Sun Middle Passage Collective is pleased to announce that, after two years under Covid restrictions, we will be holding the 33rd Annual Tribute to Our Ancestors of the Middle Passage, Saturday, June 11, 2022 on the Coney Island Boardwalk @ 16th Street (The Ancestors’ Circle)  from Noon to Sundown to remember, honor,  and celebrate the lives of our ancestors.

There will be ancestral drumming, dance, musical, and spoken word performances.  We will offer libation at the beginning of the events of the day and lay flowers on the ocean at the end of our Tribute.

