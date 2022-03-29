Stars of Black Literary Arts & Culture to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of the Center for Black Literature at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, October 20

The Center for Black Literature at Medgar Evers College, CUNY (CBL) announced details of its 20th Anniversary Jubilee: A Cultural and Literary Arts Experience to take place next Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Brooklyn.

Since its founding in October 2002, the Center for Black Literature at Medgar Evers College has grown and has become a nationally respected resource for Black writers and the general public to study the literature of people from the African Diaspora and Africa. CBL is committed to enriching the public’s knowledge and appreciation of Black literature under the guidance of its founder and executive director. Dr. Greene also helms, as director, the National Black Writers Conference at Medgar Evers College (NBWC).

The Jubilee event honorees are Troy Johnson, president and founder of the African American Literature Book Club, for his literary activism and institution-building, and Cheryl Wills, for her work as an award-winning journalist, television host, and author for more than two decades. Wills and Johnson will receive specially designed awards by acclaimed visual artist Ademola Olugebefola, a founder of the pioneering WEUSI Artist Collective. Other program highlights will include the announcement of scholarship winners of CBL’s and the National Council of English’s annual National Day on Writing; and performances by Mahogany L. Browne and CBL teaching artist Michael Green, founder of the Shades of Truth Theatre. The event host is Lurie Daniel Favors, Esq., attorney, activist, executive director of the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College, and anchor of the Lurie Daniel Favors Show on SiriusXM Urban View.

To commemorate this historic milestone, the award-winning poet Sonia Sanchez, a longtime supporter of the Center, is chairing the celebration. The honorary committee members include Dr. Greg E. Carr, professor of Afro-American Studies at Howard University; Edwidge Danticat, Haitian American novelist, and short story writer; Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer-winning journalist; Karen Hunter, journalist and popular talk-show host; Talib Kweli, essayist, poet, and hip-hop artist; and Dr. Cornel West, scholar, political activist, social critic. During the Jubilee, members of Congress, the New York State Assembly, the NYC Council, the Mayor of New York City, or their official representatives will present proclamations.

For ticket information and/or to make donations, visit: www.mec.cuny.edu/event/center-for-black-literature-20th-anniversary-jubilee/