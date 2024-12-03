Reps. Jeffries, Clarke, Forging Pathways

Clarke to Lead Congressional Black Caucus; Jeffries Re-elected Minority Leader

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 19: Newly re-elected House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks at a news conference after House Democrats’ Leadership Elections on Capitol Hill on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. Jeffries joins much of the same House Democratic leadership, winning re-election despite the Democrats falling short in winning control of the House. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Yvette D. Clarke Elected Chair of Congressional Black Caucus