Reps. Jeffries, Clarke, Forging Pathways

UK & US post-election analysis-What’s next?

Project 2025 180-Day Playbook Will Test Public Interest Law Groups

On GOP Efforts to Dismantlethe Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Bill

Loyalists Continue to be Nominated to Trump’s Cabinet

Clarke to Lead Congressional Black Caucus; Jeffries Re-elected Minority Leader

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 19: Newly re-elected House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks at a news conference after House Democrats’ Leadership Elections on Capitol Hill on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. Jeffries joins much of the same House Democratic leadership, winning re-election despite the Democrats falling short in winning control of the House. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

See our review of Rep. Jeffries new book, The ABC’s of Democracy

Yvette D. Clarke Elected Chair of Congressional Black Caucus

