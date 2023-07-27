Connect with us

Community News

Prospect Park South Entrance to be Graced with Shirley Chisolm Monument
Advertisement

Community News

Esteemed Elders Selma Jackson and Rev. Herbert Daughtry Share Wisdom with Black Gen Z'ers

Community News Environment

Creating a Greener Bed-Stuy

Community News

Reynoso Joins Community Effort To Save Bed-Stuy’s Magnolia Tree Earth Center

Community News

Deed Theft: Letters to the Editor

Community News

Prospect Park South Entrance to be Graced with Shirley Chisolm Monument

Published

4 days ago

on

Rendering of the Shirley Chisholm monument in Brooklyn, by Olalekan Jeyifous and Amanda Williams. The 32-foot-tall sculpture of the congresswoman, a slightly scaled-back version of the original design, was approved unanimously on Monday. Credit…via Olalekan B. Jeyifous and Amanda Williams

“This trailblazing woman was not diminutive and this monument reflects how Chisholm’s collaborative ideals were larger than herself,” the artists wrote in a statement.Credit…via Olalekan B. Jeyifous and Amanda Williams

Related Topics:
Continue Reading