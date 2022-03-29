On upcoming Sundays, January 29th, February 5th, and February 26th, from 3-5 PM, the New York Chapter of the National Association of Kawaida Organizations (NAKO) in conjunction with the International African Arts Festival (IAAFestival) will open the new year by hosting three live events at the Brooklyn office of the International African Arts Festival, located at 1360 Fulton Street, Suite 401. The three programs will shed light on three crucial markers and makers of Black History. They are The 1923 Rosewood Massacre, The Marcus Garvey Bronze Fundraiser, and a Book Party for reissuing The Philosophy and Opinions of Marcus Garvey by Amy Jacques Garvey.

The first of the three events taking place on January 29th and entitled: 100 YEARS AFTER ROSEWOOD: Resisting The Continuing Destruction of Black Communities, will mark the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre, which took place in January of 1923 in Rosewood, Florida. An estimated 200 Black people lived in the Rosewood community; many were killed while their homes and community were destroyed. A film and discussion will shed light on this trend of violently destroying back communities during that time and the link to the current subtle violence of gentrification, balkanization, and destruction of Black community power today.



The second event on February 5th is a Marcus Garvey Bronze project fundraiser. This is an effort headed by Marcus Garvey’s son, Dr. Julius Garvey, to have a bronze statue of Marcus Mosiah Garvey placed at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. While raising funds for this project, this program will bring the community up to date on the efforts by the organizing committee to achieve its goals with films, speakers, photos, an auction of rare items, etc. The special guest presenter for this event is Ambassador Yawye Davis, one of the founding members and a key organizer of the Marcus Garvey Bronze Committee.

Last but not least, the third event is scheduled for February 29th and is a book party to launch the reissuing of the classic work, The Philosophy and Opinions of Marcus Garvey, by Amy Jacques Garvey, with Marcus Garvey’s only surviving son, Dr. Julius Garvey, as the guest speaker. There will be limited availability of books for sale and signing by Dr. Garvey, who has written a new foreword to this historic work.



The community can learn more about supporting, joining, and participating in these programs by going to the link of the IAAFestival’s website at www.iaafestival.org. Further information can also be obtained from 718-789-3264 / 638-6700 or email nakoinfogroup@yahoo.com.

Everyone attending these events must practice social distancing, wear masks, and have good hand sanitation.