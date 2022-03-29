Community News
Men’s Day at Brooklyn Community Church
Virginia Union University President Rev. Dr. Hakim Lucas, Ordained by The Rev. Dr. Fred A. Lucas, his Father
by Selma Jackson
Since the pandemic, I have rarely attended in-person worship services. However, this past Sunday, November 13, I made an exception. I attended the Annual Men’s Day Celebration at Brooklyn Community Church, where The Rev. Dr. Fred A. Lucas is Founder and Senior Pastor.
Men’s Day highlights the work the Men’s Ministry has done over the previous year and acknowledges those men who have done extraordinary work.
This year at Brooklyn Community Church, the guest speaker was Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President & CEO of Virginia Union University and son of The Rev. Dr. Fred Lucas and Bishop Barbara Austin Lucas (of Agape).
Following the invitation to Christ and Presentations and Remarks, the Church witnessed the Ministerial Ordination of Dr. Hakim J. Lucas to the position of The Rev. Dr. Hakim J. Lucas.
It was a special day in the Christian life of Brooklyn Community Church, but also in the life of Bedford-Stuyvesant, a community of churches. We witnessed a father and mother, both pastors, ordain their son at a very special service in the life of the church on Men’s Day!
It was uplifting to be present at Brooklyn Community Church on this special Men’s Day of Men’s Days. Witnessing the family, church family, and the community usher a son of Brooklyn into the ministry was awesome.
I am so thankful that I made the exception to attend and witness this historic worship service.
Selma Jackson, a contributing writer for Our Time Press, is a member of Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church and currently serves as Moderator-elect of the Presbytery of New York City. In her new role, she assists her denomination with ordinations and installations of called pastors.