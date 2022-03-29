“Our Need is Greater than Our Capacity...”

–Tony Hillery

Governor Hochul Announces Indoor Farming Project with Harlem Grown

Governor Hochul has announced an indoor farming pilot project with Harlem Grown that will increase the year-round availability of fresh fruits and vegetables for local underserved families and further research on indoor growing conditions and crop production. Funders include New York Power Authority and R&D institute EPRI. A shipping container outside a NYC Housing Authority building will be used. “This is about food, environmental sustainability and food justice,” said Tony Hillery, Founder and CEO of Harlem Grown.