Kwame Brathwaite’s “Beautiful” Story Praised by Family

“Black is Beautiful: The Kwame Brathwaite Story” documentary debuted this week in New York City, and Brathwaite family members are sending us their commentaries on the film about the beloved photojournalist.

The documentary Black is Beautiful: The Kwame Brathwaite Story, directed by Yemi Bamiro and produced by Joanna Boateng of Misfit Entertainment, made its North American debut, last Thursday, Nov. 13 during the DOC NYC 2025 Documentaries Festival presented at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan (DocNYC.net)

“History Must Look His Way”

Cinque Brath

I had the privilege of attending the world premiere of the documentary, in London, a month prior.

Yet, Kwame Brathwaite’s legacy is not just photographic history—it is cultural history. And this documentary, even as a glimpse, ensures that history finally has to look his way.

Seeing it a second time, I found myself appreciating it even more, noting a few minor edits but also sensing a deeper emotional resonance in this new viewing.

Writer-producer Cinque Brath with Grandassa models Ama Tanks & Nana Bakaa. Photo by Val Styles



Through interviews with family members, former subjects, and the occasional celebrity, the documentary paints a portrait of a man who never chased fame. Kwame moved quietly—with his camera, his love for Black people, and a profoundly patient spirit.

Yet despite his artistic brilliance, history almost erased him. For decades, his photographs went largely unseen by major institutions, overshadowed by louder and less committed figures who received recognition he never sought. His work, however, is indispensable. It is historical.



Brathwaite captured movements, moments, and emotions with a clarity and depth equal to, if not surpassing, many celebrated photographers we are taught to revere.

The music and entertainment powerhouse duo, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, appear determined to rewrite that imbalance, partnering with Misfit Entertainment to bring Kwame’s story to the forefront.



The documentary uses a powerful emotional arc—culminating in the unveiling of his first cinematic posthumous exhibition.

In that final scene, as visitors stand quietly, visibly moved by images they never realized they were missing, the film fulfills a long overdue cultural responsibility.



Black is Beautiful: The Kwame Brathwaite Story reminds us that some of the world’s greatest storytellers work in silence, tucked away from the spotlight, creating legacies that deserve far more than history ever offered them.

Still, there are moments in the film where deeper context or fuller recognition of his accomplishments could have been explored. As his nephew, someone who traveled internationally with him and worked closely on numerous projects, I feel those omissions more sharply than most.

Yet, the documentary succeeds in its most important mission: introducing the world to who Kwame Brathwaite truly was and affirming the significance of his life’s work.



While the phrase “Black is Beautiful” was first coined by Marcus Garvey, the actual movement was built and sustained by the African Jazz Art Society and Studio (AJASS), founded in the South Bronx in 1956.

JASS later created the Grandassa Models in 1961, debuting them in Harlem in 1962—women who redefined beauty standards and sparked a global cultural shift. Kwame documented their efforts with extraordinary vision. His photographs remain living proof of the saying; a picture is worth a thousand words.



They did the work because they loved their People

Elombe Brathwaite II

“My uncle’s photographs are proof positive of the historical role that he and my father, Elombe Brath, played in promoting black consciousness and pride, and in changing the narrative of how we define ourselves in relation to a European perspective.”

“As I sat and watched the screening of the film, I thought to myself that now history is forced to acknowledge them. They are getting their just due for all their tireless sacrifices. They did the work because they loved their people; they never looked for monetary rewards.

Kwame Brathwaite family members, including his son, Kwame S. Brathwaite and partner/wife Robynn Brathwaite, are carrying the photographer’s legacy forward. photo by Barry L. Mason



I think of all the people who were inspired by the work they were doing, but never gave them credit……. In the long run though, the work speaks for itself and is far more valuable than any material rewards that they could have received in their lifetimes.”

On Kwame’s Genius

John Brathwaite

“The film is a wonderful story about my brother’s conceptualizing, planning and implementation of a massive change of our people’s self-awareness and self-esteem. It is a wonderful work of art, deserving of international awards.”

He Harnessed Beauty

Beth Arnold

This film celebrating Kwame Brathwaite, the international photo-journalist and my brother-in-law, was so inspiring and warm-hearted.

Kwame’s photography harnesses the beauty and uniqueness of Black women throughout the world, just as the documentary illuminates him. I left the theatre feeling like the most beautiful woman alive.

This documentary portrays every aspect of Kwame Brathwaite’s persona that fueled his artistry, social justice activism and political advocacy.



He was always saying, “DO IT!,” and he did it all with perfection.



Next week, Our Time Press presents more family reviews of “Black is Beautiful: The Kwame Brathwaite Story” and members of our team, Bernice Green, David Greaves and Barry Mason, share personal stories covering three decades on Kwame’s extraordinary legacy.