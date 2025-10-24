Is 43 Years Enough Time for Paul Biya?Is Issa Tchiroma Bakary Cameroon’s New President?

By Jeffery Kazembe Batts

West of Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, is the lesser-known nation of Cameroon. Split between an eastern third that speaks English and a western two thirds that speaks French. The west African nation has an Atlantic Ocean coastline and is not far from the equator. Led for 43 years by Paul Biya who is the longest consecutively serving current non-royal national leader. He has been president since Ahmadou Ahidjo resigned in 1982.



The 92-year-old Cameroonian president is running again in a national election held on October 12th. Earlier this year nearby Gabon had an election and results were released within a day. Senegal announced the winner of last year’s election in three days. Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) and the Constitutional Council are scheduled to announce the winner of the Cameroonian election no later than October 26th.

Paul Biya, President of Cameroon and presidential candidate for the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), casts his ballot at a polling station in Yaounde on October 12, 2025 during Cameroon’s presidential election. (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)



Current President Biya faces nine opponents, including former cabinet ministers. Cameroon National Salvation Front presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary has already declared himself the winner, saying to President Biya “You have led this country for 43 years, history is watching you, you still have one chance and only one, that is to leave office with dignity as a statesman and respect the will of the people, do not end your reign with such blatant fraud.”



Continuing, the popular opposition candidate urged the international community to not stand by saying “To our neighboring countries especially Nigeria and Chad, to the African Union, to the European Union, France, to the United States, all international partner countries, do not remain silent, your silence condones dictatorship, your voice can protect peace.”



Since Oct 12th, massive protests, led by youth, have filled the streets of Douala and other cities in the northwest where there is a limited insurgency fighting for Anglophone independence. Young people have camped out in front of his residence to thwart any harassment and to protect him.



It is widely known that Paul Biya spends half of the year outside Cameroon, mostly in France, leaving day-to-day government operations to family and party officials. In public Biya appears stiff and seemingly lost around other people.



Statues have been used to hold his place at events. Ronald Reagan was U.S. president when Biya first came to power. Many Cameroonians Have not known any other leader. Although Tchiroma declared victory some are skeptical and him not filing an appeal to the Constitutional Council has caused concern and debate.



Some want him to wait until official results are announced. Meanwhile the government is firm that premature declaration of victory is a treasonous offense and that Tchiroma is playing with fire.



In short time the world will know if the youth of Cameroon have elected and enabled a new leader or of Paul Biya. Win or lose Bakary has challenged not only the people of Cameroon to claim their democracy, but also the nations of the region and world to not have a blind eye during this crucial period in Cameroon’s development.



Have the young people of Cameroon joined other Africans from around the world to demand better government and quality of life? Soon we will know if a new chapter or more of the same is unfolding in the Gulf of Guinea bordering nation of Cameroon.