Tuesday, March 7, in celebration of Women’s History Month, Assembly Member Stefani L. Zinerman and Age Friendly Central Brooklyn Inc. (AFCBI) aired the film IN OUR HEADS ABOUT OUR HAIR at The Billie Holiday Theatre, followed by a panel discussion with National Hairstyle & Braid Coalition members Diane C. Bailey, CEO Emerge and Diane Da Costa, CEO and founder of SimpleeBEAUTIFUL ™; Natasha Gaspard, Owner Mane Move Media; and Selma Jackson, President, Age Friendly Central Brooklyn, Inc.

The filmmaker, Hemamset Angaza, joined the Assembly Member in welcoming the audience. It was so well received that attendees wanted to share the experience with others. It doesn’t matter where you are from. Everyone has a hair story! The panelists were asked to share their journeys to natural hair. Mixed in the discussion were health tips on hair care! People left with memories of their hair stories.