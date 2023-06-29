Arts-Theater
In My Mind
- By Kayden Hern
In my mind, I used to be a child of poverty,
Not knowing that hope and dreams can become reality.
In my mind, I thought it was fine to sit in the back of the classroom,
Because my teacher never asked me to read or write.
But, little did she know, I was ever so bright.
In my mind, I could never use to understand why
they used to call me ashy and Black.
I always heard that being Black, and living near a rail
road track, those are the things that would hold you back.
But now I understand why being called ashy and Black. Black
is the color of my skin, so soft, silky, beautiful, and smooth.
In my mind, I used to hear my grandmother cry, on her knees
bowing down shouting “thank you lord, thank you Lord for
blessing this house.” Her cries brought tears to my eyes.
Grandma’s cries were thanking God for all his blessings.
Now I understand why.
In my mind, I heard my ancestors cry.
They helped clear the path so others do not have to die.
Justice and peace.
Oh Father please help me and that’s what I heard in my mind.
Continue Reading