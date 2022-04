A Joyful Moment in Troubled Times: As people around the world celebrated Easter and remembered those who, in some countries can not, here in Brooklyn Bishop Chantel Wright, center, and a supporting parent at left, shared a joyful moment with four young people at the Easter Parade on Fulton Street in Bedford Stuyvesant, April 16, 2022. (Photo: Althea Smith)

Don't Miss Pneuma Ministries Holds Bed Stuy Easter Parade and Festival for Families Continue Reading You may like