Pneuma Ministries Holds Bed Stuy Easter Parade and Festival for Families

By Fern Gillespie

A special Easter Parade and Festival for children and families, sponsored by Pneuma Ministries International, swept through Bedford Stuyvesant on Saturday, April 16.



With Brooklyn United Drum & Bugle Corps leading the way, the exciting Pneuma Ministries Easter Parade marched down Fulton Street and Howard to Fulton and Utica, where they were joined by Leticia James, New York Attorney General. The parade ended at Restoration Plaza with a family festival for children ranging in age from infants to 18 years old.

L-R: Renee Gregory, President, Brownstoners of Bedford Stuyvesant; Supreme Court Judge Robin Sheares; Dr. Minister Sharonnie Perry; Bishop Chantel Wright; Assemblywoman Emeritus Annette Robinson and Brownstoner Marilyn Reid.

“I had been praying about this for 15 years,” said Bishop Chantel Wright, founder, pastor and acclaimed choir director of Pneuma Ministries International in Brooklyn. “I always wanted to be able to give children an opportunity to return to the tradition. While everybody was getting ready for church, kids that were unchurched really didn’t know what that was all about. I wanted them to be able to have the experience of coming out of COVID and having something really fun to do.”



At the Easter Festival, children were delighted with seven colorful tables filled with candy, books, and crafts. There was a bouncy play area, face painting, and a choir. Special give-away prizes included five new bicycles for younger children and four $25 gift cards for older children.



In addition to James, other community leaders like Renee Gregory, President Brownstoners of Bedford Stuyvesant; Supreme Court Judge Robin Sheares; Dr. Minister Sharonnie Perry; Bishop Chantel Wright; Assemblywoman Emeritus Annette Robinson, Basil Morgan of Pneuma Ministries and Brownstoner Marilyn Reid joined in the festive fun with the families.



“I wanted to present the good news to the children. I told the children that salvation is free,” said Bishop Wright. “Everybody tells them no for so many things in their lives, but God’s arms are open with a big yes.”