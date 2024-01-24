How Parents Can Prepare Their Children for a Healthy School Year

By Fern Gillespie

Now that summer is over, parents are preparing their children for a healthy school year. They are faced with childhood healthcare questions ranging from vaccinations to medical to nutrition to mental health to physical activity. Dr. Hetal Tangal, a board-certified pediatrician and Associate Medical Director for Ambulatory Care at One Brooklyn Health has practiced outpatient primary care for Brooklyn’s Black children for over 20 years at Brookdale. Dr. Tangal, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, specializes in childhood obesity, behavioral health. She shared her advice on helping children have a healthy school year with Our Time Press.

OTP: What vaccinations are required for school children in NYC?

A healthy school setting gives all students the best chance to learn and grow. Vaccines are very important to this effort. They protect children from getting and spreading diseases that can make them very sick.

All students — childcare through 12th grade — should have received the required vaccination doses for the following diseases:

Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP)

Poliovirus

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

Chickenpox (Varicella)

Hepatitis B

Tdap

Meningitis

Children under age five enrolled in childcare and pre-kindergarten (pre-K) should also receive:

Hib (Haemophilus influenza type b),

PCV (pneumococcal conjugate), and Influenza (flu)

OTP: What do you say to parents who are cautious about their children getting vaccinations?

By vaccinating your child, you are protecting them from getting and spreading diseases that can make them very sick. Schools are environments where communicable diseases can spread rapidly due to close contact among students. Parents should talk to their pediatrician to discuss any concerns.

OTP: What are the leading healthcare problems facing Black children going back to school?

African American children have high rates of asthma and childhood obesity. Children from low-income families and underserved communities may encounter a higher rate of learning problems. More young children are facing mental health issues in recent times. School absenteeism due to medical and mental health concerns is on the rise.

Now, more than ever, it is important for pediatricians and school health officials to work together. They can not only provide acute care but to actively put in place prevention strategies for prevention and health promotion.

OTP: How should parents handle a healthcare crisis with their children like an asthma attack or bruising accident from a fall?

The best strategy focuses on prevention and having a plan in place when emergencies happen. Parents should work with their pediatricians to keep the school nurses informed about any conditions that their child may have, and a treatment plan as agreed upon by their pediatrician. They should complete all the Medication Administration Forms (for example Asthma form) required for the child to receive appropriate care during an emergency. It’s important to avoid health triggers when possible. Also, for children to use the required safety equipment when doing sports.

OTP: How do pediatricians handle children coming to them for being bullied and hurt in fights? What do you say to concerned parents?

We screen for bullying as part of preventive care and are vigilant in spotting warning signs as early as possible. We advise parents to be a safe communication point for their children so that they can tell them anything, making it clear that any conversation that takes place will be in a judgement-free zone. We help parents build resiliency in their children by encouraging them to increase positive emotions and quality family time. It’s important for parents to identify a trusted adult, who the child can reach when the parents may not be available. Also, to know the school policy on bullying.

OTP: How do you advise parents on healthy nutritional meals and exercise for their children?

Begin with the basics. Parents should make sure their child eats nutritious meals, stays hydrated with water, and gets plenty of physical activity and sleep. All of these are key to success in school and social life. Children who eat a nutritious breakfast function better at school. Many children qualify for free or reduced-price food at school, including breakfast. In addition, let your child carry healthy snacks like fresh fruit and low-fat dairy products.

Getting enough sleep is also critical to staying healthy and thriving at school. Not getting enough sleep can affect memory, concentration, creativity and learning. In fact, lack of sleep is linked with lower academic performance, missed school attendance and tardiness. For school-age kids and teens we recommend 60 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily. Physically active students tend to have better grades, school attendance, memory, and classroom behaviors.