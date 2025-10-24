“From the Office to the Fight: Angelica Barker, OBH Employee and Survivor”

By Amanda Barrett



For 15 years, Angelica Barker has been a dedicated member of the One Brooklyn Health (OBH) team, serving as an oncology data specialist. In her role, she registers patients from diagnosis through recovery, reporting vital information that helps the state track cancer statistics and advance research. Her career has been rooted in care, precision, and purpose, qualities that would later take on new meaning in her personal life.



“I’m disciplined because of the field I’m in,” Angelica said. “Every year I do my mammogram and physical. Actually, I do it every September for my birthday, that’s my treat.”

Angelica’s vigilance was partly shaped by family history. Her aunt passed away from breast cancer after a late diagnosis, a painful reminder of how early detection saves lives.



“My aunt on my mom’s side had cancer, and she passed away. The treatment back then wasn’t what it is now. Knowing it’s in the family, I always make sure to get tested and address anything immediately,” she said.







In 2020, while the world faced the challenges of COVID-19, Angelica was helping breast cancer patients at OBH navigate their care. But that same year brought personal tragedy: her 34-year-old brother, a police officer in Trinidad, passed away suddenly from an aneurysm. Just one year later, in August 2021, Angelica received life-changing news, she had stage 1A breast cancer.

Her diagnosis came after a biopsy during her annual mammogram revealed a suspicious cyst. Her oncologist, Dr. Shaun Din at OBH Brookdale, confirmed the results.



“The emotions overwhelmed me,” Angelica recalled. “My first instinct was to go home, grab my pillow, and cry.”

Angelica described the outpouring of love and encouragement she received throughout her cancer journey. Her family stood by her side, accompanying her to appointments and reminding her she wasn’t alone. Even in the midst of grief and fear, she found strength in their presence, and in the support of the very colleagues she had worked alongside for years.



“Dr. Simone Mays, Dr. Avezbakiyev Boris, and Dr. Shaun Din, all the physicians on the oncology team reached out to me,” she said. “‘Angelica, it’s okay, we’re going to work it out.’ They really cared.”



On September 9, 2021, Angelica underwent a lumpectomy, followed by radiation treatment from November through December. Throughout her treatment, she continued to work and even supported other patients, including one who was hesitant about radiation therapy.

“The biggest problem I had was that I was bored,” she laughed. “I love to work.”



As part of One Brooklyn Health’s commitment to women’s health, OBH takes a patient-centered approach to detecting and treating breast cancer. Its Breast Health Services emphasize early detection and comprehensive care, offering medical treatments, surgeries, and emotional support every step of the way. The OBH team includes reconstructive and breast surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, and other specialists who collaborate to create personalized care plans for each patient.



Treatment options at OBH include mastectomy and lumpectomy, as well as additional procedures such as lymph node dissection (lymphadenectomy) and breast reconstruction surgery. Reconstructive breast surgery helps restore the natural shape and appearance of the breast using autologous tissue, prosthetic implants, or a combination of both, with the goal of achieving a natural-looking result.



Though her doctors helped minimize physical pain, the emotional toll of losing her brother and facing her own diagnosis was heavy, yet her faith and her work gave her strength.

“It doesn’t feel like work for me. It’s my mission, and this is what I have to do, a labor of love for me,” she said.

Her experience changed how she approached her job.

“Before, when I was abstracting cases, I’d input the data for radiation, lumpectomy, surgeries, because that’s what I was trained to do,” she explained. “But now it’s personal. I know what these patients are going through.”



With the encouragement of Dr. Simone Mays, Angelica and Dr. Mays started the One Brooklyn Health Breast Cancer Support Group to provide others with the same comfort and support she had received.

“Dr. Mays and I had that conversation, and she said, ‘Okay, we can start a support group.’ She would contact her patients and invite them. When she later left for New Jersey, I didn’t want the group to die, so I kept it going,” Angelica said.

Her goal was simple, to create a safe, supportive space where patients could feel seen, understood, and empowered.



Today, Angelica is in remission and nearing the end of her five-year hormonal treatment. She describes herself as “normal,” staying active, taking the stairs at Brookdale instead of the elevator, and continuing to support patients through her work and the support group.

“I’m normal. I’m normal. I’m normal,” she said proudly.

Though she still experiences minor side effects, Angelica’s outlook remains strong and faith-driven. This year, she’ll serve as a panelist at OBH’s third annual Breast Health Panel on October 29th, where she’ll join other health professionals in discussing prevention, early detection, and wellness.



Her advice is:

“Follow your physicians, hold on to your prayers and your family, and don’t give up, you have to fight. Cancer can’t rule you. You could rule cancer.”

For more information on One Brooklyn Health’s breast health services, visit onebrooklynhealth.org.