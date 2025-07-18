FDNY Hosts Annual Community Block Party

Monroe St. Between Bedford and Nostrand Aves.

By Pojanee Fleury

The FDNY Block Party on Saturday, July 12, 2025, on Monroe Street, between Bedford and Nostrand Aves, was much more than a summer gathering—it was a day of connection, education, and celebration! Hosted by Engine 235 and Battalion 57.

The event exemplified the FDNY’s dedication to fostering strong bonds with the neighborhoods they serve while providing valuable resources to the community.



This block party was part of the FDNY’s summer-long initiative to connect with residents across New York City’s boroughs. For over a decade, these events have served as a platform to promote fire safety, raise awareness about the department’s critical role, and showcase FDNY’s commitment to public service.



Event Highlights

The block party featured activities and events designed to engage attendees of every age. Fire safety demonstrations were a central focus, with FDNY firefighters stepping up to teach families lifesaving tips and techniques. These demonstrations emphasized how preparation and knowledge can make all the difference in emergency situations.

The day was packed with entertainment, from games and face painting to music and food stalls. Children gleefully enjoyed the hands-on activities while parents took part in fire safety sessions or explored the recruitment booth set up by the FDNY.

The lively atmosphere brought together individuals of all backgrounds, uniting them in celebration of their community and the vital services provided by the FDNY.



The atmosphere was lively, with games, face painting, food, giveaways, music, and entertainment creating a fun-filled day for families and individuals alike. For those interested in joining the FDNY, representatives were present to provide detailed information about the recruitment process and the steps to becoming a firefighter.



A standout feature was the focus on the FDNY Pre-Training Program for the entrance exam. Aspiring firefighters were given valuable insights into the structure of the exam, the types of questions they could expect, and effective preparation strategies. Current firefighters were available to share their experiences and offer mentorship, providing attendees with a clear path to navigate the recruitment process.



The block parties serve a bigger purpose, providing much needed resources. “We gave out 200 pounds of food, provided fire safety and prevention information and shared CPR techniques,” the rep stated.

A FDNY Community Affairs spokesperson explained, “we have been doing these block parties in the community for over 10 years in every borough on Saturdays. You can go to the FDNY website (www.nyc.gov/site/fdny) page for the schedule and locations of the block parties.”



The FDNY Block Party was more than just a community gathering; it was an opportunity to meet FDNY members operating in their community, explore career opportunities, and celebrate the dedication of the FDNY. The event left a lasting impression on all who attended, making it a memorable day for the Brooklyn community.