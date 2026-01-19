Eyes on Somalia

Your health. Your right. Your city. Enroll or renew today!
    Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalam Abdi Ali, attends an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers called by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah on January 10, 2026. The meeting is to discuss the rapidly evolving developments in Somalia, which comes against the backdrop of Israel's recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland in the Horn of Africa. Israel announced last month it was officially recognising Somaliland, a first for the self-proclaimed republic since it declared independence from Somalia in 1991. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP via Getty Images)

    By Jeffery Kazembe Batts
    IG: @kazbatts
    In 2001, Black Hawk Down was a box-office movie sensation that conditioned many Americans about how they should view the situation in Somalia. Since then, disrespect from President Trump at White House press briefings, years of the American military consistently bombing alleged terrorists, and the national territory being coveted by surrounding states and regional powers, Somalia is at a crossroads. The boomerang-shaped country, almost 5 times the size of New York State, is at the center of various other nations’ aspirations.


    Somaliland, the northern third of Somalia, has conducted itself, rather successfully, as an independent nation since May 18th, 1991. Rightly or wrongly, depending on who you ask. No nation has formally recognized its independence during this 35-year period, until now. On 26 December, Israel became the first country in the world to recognize the sovereignty of Somaliland, which includes the vital port city of Berbera, located on the Gulf of Aden coast.

    The runway at Berbera is one of the longest in Africa, meaning it can receive heavy aircraft and fighter jets. The recently upgraded port at Berbera is jointly owned by DP World, the UAE’s maritime logistics behemoth, the government of Somaliland and the British government.

    The United Arab Emirates has flexed its muscle and money. The UAE’s relationship with Somaliland increased in 2017, when the government of Somaliland accepted an Emirati bid to establish a military base there, hoping that this relationship would lead to recognition of independence. Recently, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar went to Berbera as part of his first official Israeli visit to Somaliland following its formal recognition. During his trip, Saar declared that “unlike ‘Palestine’, Somaliland is not a virtual state,” and referred to the former British colony as “pro-western and friendly to Israel”.


    The internationally recognized, current United Nations Security Council member, Somalia, is upset at the actions of Israel and the UAE. These two American allies often coordinate global positions. The Somali government issued the following statement “The Council of Ministers has also terminated all existing agreements between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, including bilateral security and defense cooperation agreements, this decision is in response to reports and strong evidence of serious steps being taken to undermine the sovereignty, national unity, and political independence of the country.”

    Somaliland has other friends. In January 2024, landlocked Ethiopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Somaliland to gain access to the Red Sea through the same port of Berbera. Similarly, that MOU caused tremendous anger in Somalia, which then threatened war if Ethiopia did not respect that they consider Somaliland to be a part of Somalia.


    This apparent shared interest between Ethiopia, Israel, UAE to support Somaliland and undermine Somalian national sovereignty has the potential to cause more war and suffering for the people of the region and profound implications for pan African unity. The African Union, ironically headquartered in Ethiopia, has condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

    South Africa has successfully tried Israel in the World Court for genocide against Palestinians, and at the same time, parts of Africa are growing closer geopolitically to Israel. With Somali pressure, last week the UAE started removing its military from bases across Somalia, including Bosaso, a city in the Puntland region that hosts an Emirati base from which supplies have been sent to the terroristic Rapid Support Forces in Sudan. We cannot forget Sudan, that country to the west, where another genocide is quietly taking place. The UAE and Israel are deeply involved in African affairs. Are they a help or a hindrance to the development of the region and the quality of life of the people?


    So much is happening globally in Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, and Ukraine. We must also keep Africa’s positive destiny in mind. Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan is just a start. It is 2026, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the country, and American Exceptionalism will be promoted globally as something to emulate. Inside the world’s hegemon, that has directly or indirectly influenced the quality of life for people around the world, people must force the American government to help make a better world and “Do the Right Thing” as film director Spike lee said.

