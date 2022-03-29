Education Champions Honored

Congratulations to David C. Banks, Chancellor, New York City Board of Education, and Councilwoman Rita C. Joseph, chair of the NYC Council’s Education Committee for earning top spots on PoliticsNY’s power players list. list. According to PoliticsNY website, 2022 Power Players in Education “are focused on harnessing the momentum that New York State has built up in order to equip educators with the resources and training they require … to center on student success.” Also on the list: Jacqueline Martell, director, Democrats for Education Reform (DFER) and its affiliate Education Reform Now New York. According to the DFER-NY website, Martell helms he organization’s mission “to develop a student-centered policy agenda rooted in educational equity and excellence”.