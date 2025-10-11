Dr. Brenda M. Greene to be honored by Harlem Writers Guild October 24

Since 1950, the Harlem Writers Guild (HWG) has nurtured and championed some of the most influential Black voices in literature and the arts. On Friday, October 24 to celebrate the institution’s 75th anniversary, literary scholar Dr. Brenda M. Greene will be honored with the Inaugural John Oliver Killens Literary Leadership Award at the historic Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.



Dr. Brenda M. Greene, Founder and Executive Director Emeritus of the Center for Black Literature, Medgar Evers College, CUNY Professor Greene, is renowned for heading the National Black Writers Conference (NBWC), one of the country’s leading Black literary events. Her life’s work and passion as an educator, scholar, literary activist, author, and radio host have been devoted to education and institution building.



A professor of English, she is host of Writers on Writing on WNYE, 91.5 F.M. She is editor of The African Presence and Influence on the Cultures of the Americas and co-editor of Resistance and Transformation: Conversations with Black Writers; Meditations and Ascensions: Black Writers on Writing; Redefining Ourselves, Black Writers in the Nineties; and Rethinking American Literature and she has written extensive essays, book reviews, and grants in English Studies. Her Black literature column for Our Time Press earned the 2024 American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation.



For over 50 years, she has made a major impact in educational leadership and professional accomplishments in literature scholarship. Professor has been inducted into the International Literary Hall of Fame for Writers of African Descent.



Her awards include the Lucille Rose Living Legend Award from the Brooklyn Chapter of the NAACP; the Zora Neale Hurston Literary Award from the Brooklyn United Scholarship Association, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Brooklyn Oldtimers Foundation, the Lynnette Velasco Community Impact Award sponsored by the Harlem Arts Festival, the Educational Leadership Award sponsored by the MEC Community Council, the City College Women in Arts and Culture Award, and the Betty Smith Arts Award from the Brooklyn Borough President’s Office. Dr. Greene is the proud mother of two sons, Talib Kweli Greene, an internationally known hip hop artist, Jamal K. Greene, Professor of Constitutional Law at Columbia University.



In addition, she has been honored in Brooklyn with the Phenomenal Women in Media Awards, which was originated, developed and produced by Legacy Ventures for Charlotte and Lemuel Mial of Herbert Von King Park. Also, the Spirit of Africa Awards, originated, developed and produced by Legacy Ventures and Pierre Thiam. “Brenda Greene has made a phenomenal impact on Black culture and literature in Brooklyn and beyond,” said Bernice Green, co-founder of Our Time Press and President of Legacy Ventures. “It’s been a great experience to feature her insights on Black literature in Our Time Press.”

Advertisement



The Harlem Writers Guild was founded by John Oliver Killens, Rosa Guy, Dr. John Henrik Clarke, Willard Moore, and Walter Christmas. The Harlem Writers Guild has been instrumental in the careers of some legendary Black voices in literature and the arts.



Its members have included Dr. Maya Angelou, Audre Lorde, Paul Robeson, Lorraine Hansberry, Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Louise Meriwether, Valerie Wilson Wesley, Terry McMillan, Grace F. Edwards, Alice Childress, Walter Dean Myers, and many others.



The evening’s keynote address will be delivered by Kevin Powell, acclaimed poet, author, humanitarian and Grammy-nominated spoken word artist, whose works explore race, identity, and social justice. The event theme — “When We Write, We Free the World” — reflects both the transformative power of storytelling and HWG’s enduring mission to inspire, challenge, and liberate through the written word.



“For 75 years, the Harlem Writers Guild has been a guiding light for African American literary voices,” said Diane Richards, Executive Director, of the Harlem Writers Guild. “This celebration is not only about honoring our history, but also about promoting our future—using our stories to empower, inspire hope, and remind the world that when we Write, Speak, and Act, We Free the World.”

For more information, contact HWG75thAnniversary.eventbrite.com