Dem. Party Chair Blasts Trump’s Announcement

Brooklyn, NY– Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn issued the following statement rebuking Donald Trump launching a 2024 bid for President yesterday:

“It’s no small surprise that former President Trump is now running a desperate attempt to regain the Presidency in 2024.



“Trump is a dangerous election denier who, despite being impeached twice and facing myriad lawsuits and criminal probes, believes that he can strongarm his Trumpian beliefs onto the people.

“Trump, who incited the January 6th insurrection on our U.S. Capitol, downplayed and polarized the pandemic, and used divisive, racist speech that increased hate crimes, is not only an inept leader, but has blood on his hands and is a dangerous threat to the core of our democracy and the American people.



“The Brooklyn Democratic Party is laser focused on ensuring we prevent Trump from ever holding office again, and we call on all NY Republican lawmakers who openly support Trump, including failed gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, to disavow him.

Trump’s divisive, treacherous ideology has no place in New York, and Democrats in Brooklyn – and across the nation – must counter the vile hatred of MAGA Trumpism with unity and strong leadership as we look towards 2024.”