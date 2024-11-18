A Quest to Lift Every Young Voice

Special Thanks Giving for Brooklyn Family: Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Kimberly Council, far right, joined author Fern June Khan (center) and family members in a post-event celebration of her visionary grandson Justin Khan,18, right, founder, Once and Future Citizen, a 100% student-run project designed as a platform for civic-minded young people to engage in conversations on the issues that matter to them. It launched recently at Pace University in Lower Manhattan.



Among the guest speakers at Justin’s event were DBP Council (and State Senator Jabari Brisport /SD-26, youth counselor and educator Aliyah Ansari, Samuel J. Abrams, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Noah Bopp, founder and head of the School for Ethics and Global Leadership, and Askar Mirza 20-year-old Commissioner of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey).



Leaning into his deep passion for government, politics, law, chemistry, and history, Justin developed the project over the past year. On page 12, Justin and his parents — educators Javaid and Gillian — recently share thoughts on Once and Future Citizen and acknowledge the family traditions that contributed to its evolution.

Photos by Barry L. Mason