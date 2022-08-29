Will a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act help Black communities get environmental justice?

The Inflation Reduction Act might be the most significant step America has taken on climate change—and Black people stand to benefit— but there is still much more work to do.

By David A. Love

thegriot.com

Is a key to helping protect Black communities from climate change hidden in the Inflation Reduction Act?

In what is being hailed as a victory for the Biden administration and Democrats, the Inflation Reduction Act has been framed as a “game changer” for a country grappling with the impact of climate change and environmental devastation and addressing the urgency to rein in greenhouse gases. The new law—which provides $370 billion in investments to fight climate change and is projected to lower carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent over the next decade—contains a provision that will assist the Environmental Protection Agency in its fight for environmental justice.

