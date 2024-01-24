Why We Must Vote

View From Here

By David Mark Greaves

People worldwide are looking to Americans to vote to defend democracy and continue to be, even if imperfectly, a source of hope and protection in the existentially dangerous and ever-changing worlds of geopolitics and the environment.



The polls are trending in the right direction for Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz, but to the campaigns, that only means the work is paying off and has to continue, if not intensify, to make them real, keeping the underdog mindset until November 5.



The campaign is running as smooth as silk and the candidate is a political star. But that may only mean that she wins the popular vote by ten million, but loses in the electoral college by 50,000 votes.



It is clear that the operatives of the MAGA Republicans will do anything in their lust for power and what they know as the last hope of creating the White Christian nation they’ve always imagined America to be.

Malevolent actors, domestic and foreign, will aid them, using artificial intelligence and every means to prevail before, after, and on November 5th.

Putin & Trump: Coordinating thugs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will do all he can to get Donald Trump in office and thus end the Ukraine war on his terms.

Donald Trump will do anything to win and thus stay out of jail and exact revenge on his many perceived “enemies.”

I will not be surprised if both Putin and Trump continue to step up the nuclear rhetoric, with Trump presenting himself as the only one who Putin will listen to. The U.S. must stand firm in that eventuality, and voters come out in even more numbers. We cannot allow a dictator wannabe and his armed Russian ally to instigate a coup of our democracy.



Trump’s rhetoric will become even more desperate and rabid, and he will continue dragging us down to the bottom of the barrel where the real slime has collected. He will use whatever he can; no rules, laws, or conscience will stop him from using any means necessary to stay out of jail. According to his former fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen, and his niece, Mary Trump, Donald will burn it all down rather than be incarcerated.



This is only the beginning. Donald Trump is about to drag the country even deeper into his sociopath’s world, trying to make his delusions our reality.

This is why the vote for VP Harris must be overwhelming and have down-ballot strength to take the House and keep the Senate. We need to win it all.