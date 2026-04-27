Death and Deed Theft: Violence in the Community

We Are Challenged

View From Here

David Mark Greaves



All the world now knows that the United States is being led by a delusional, pitiless, corrupt, dangerous and profoundly ignorant man. Saying he’s going to wipe out the Iranian civilization, turning the U. S. into a plague on the world.

But this administration not only threatens mass death, they cause it.

They have brought death to African people on a scale not seen since the slave trade. Because of the closing of the USAID program, researchers at The Center for Global Development UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, found that in Africa alone the estimated deaths they have already caused is 350,000–450,000, and “there will be 300,000–600,000 per year ongoing, and 8–10 million by 2030.” It’s not called genocide, but, this would make the Trump administration rank among the greatest mass murdering regimes of all time.



If as projected, Democrats regain the House of Representatives with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries becoming Speaker, and fellow Brooklynite Senator Chuck Schumer becoming Senate Leader, then among the “number one” items on the agenda must be immediate restoration and increase of the USAID program as a matter of national security and a reaffirmation of the moral core of the nation.

Our Gangster President

A “dangerous and corrupt gangster” is how our president is described in the British Parliament, but the Member is not giving the man his due. Donald Trump is the Capo dei capi, the Boss of all Bosses. He’s the guy on the inside, letting his associates take whatever billions they can, out in the open, without seeming to care about the consequences.

I don’t want to appear cynical, but could it be they know the “fix” is in? If they only commit federal crimes, they’ll walk, because Don Trump will pardon them off. Their names will be tarnished, but as the aunt of the late historian, Professor William H. Mackey, III said, “The Buckra ain’t got no shame,” so that will be of no matter to them.



It is madness that we are at this place. The Founding Fathers could not have imagined a Congress of Republican cowards, afraid of losing their jobs the country be damned. Or, even worse, in their souls applauding the idea of being permanently in power by sabotaging the midterm elections by any means necessary and allowing Trump to pull off the biggest heist of all, stealing the United States government, lock stock and barrel.



As though to help in that effort, Trump goes about arousing international anger by choosing to start a war. It is as if to invite terrorist acts on our shores, practically pleading, “Will no one save me from the American people, and their investigation of Jeffrey and then finding out about me?”



And he’s putting the country at risk with that invitation. Senator Mark Warren, Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence in a speech in November of last year, his office reported that, “Warner detailed how thousands of FBI agents and senior leaders have been forced out for political reasons, including the heads of the Bureau’s counterterrorism, intelligence, cyber, and critical incident response units.

He warned that these purges, combined with the unprecedented reassignment of 25 to 45 percent of FBI agents working counterterrorism, cyber, espionage, and child exploitation cases to President Trump’s immigration roundups, have sharply reduced the Bureau’s ability to prevent attacks, disrupt foreign plots, and respond to cyber intrusions.”



If no entity takes advantage of this open opportunity and enables him to take every step necessary to remain in power, then this Administration is not above just making it up. Look at what they’re doing now, trying to get voter rolls from the States, to be purged of “ineligible” voters as determined by DHS, planning to have ICE at polling sites. We must remember that with their “Get out of jail free card,”, this Administration is capable of anything, and this is only the beginning of year two of his 4-year term.



We will be challenged as always by the dark forces in the American character, but they will be overcome, because in the end, that challenge has always been met. When Minority Leader Jeffries says, “Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time,” that is the way we will meet this one.