Trade deadline 2026: New York Hoops on Fire — Stars on the Move, Giannis in Play

By Eddie Castro

As we go to press, the NBA trade deadline is this Thursday at 3 p.m. EST and this could be the most active mid-season trade moves we’ve seen in some time. Teams that are considered postseason-bound will look to add a piece or two in hopes of an additional boost to a long playoff run.

For the Brooklyn Nets this year, the playoffs are unlikely, however, they still have a few decisions to make when it comes to arguably their three best overall players in Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton. Reports are that Brooklyn is seeking at least two first-round picks in exchange for Porter Jr. Who is having a breakout year in his first season with Brooklyn averaging 25.6 points per game to go along with 7 rebounds and shooting a career-best 40% from the three-point line.

As of this point, unless General Manager Sean Marks receives an offer he feels the team can’t refuse, Porter Jr. is expected to remain with Brooklyn for at least the remainder of the year.



Thomas is the most likely blue-chip player to be moved at the deadline. The team offered Thomas a 2-year/$30 million deal in the off-season, which he turned down as it is reported Thomas is seeking a long-term deal in the range of $30-40 million annually.

He decided to sign the $6 million qualifying offer for this year and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer with all signs pointing to a divorce between Thomas and the Nets. The Nets are hoping to receive more youth players or picks in any possible trade involving Thomas.

Claxton will most likely be on move out of the three with contending teams seeking a player with size and a defensive presence, both of which Claxton excels at a high level. Claxton was drafted by Brooklyn in the 2019 NBA Draft. Along with Porter Jr., Claxton’s trade value should be high as he is currently having his best season with the Nets thus far. Marks has gone on record in saying Claxton is a core part of the team’s future.



As for the New York Knicks, the team is currently on a six-game winning streak recovering from a tough part of January which saw them go 2-8 in a 10-game stretch. Now that things seem to be firing on all cylinders once again, New York is reportedly amongst a handful of teams that are interested in trading for Milwaukee Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Miami Heat, Los Angeles (Lakers), Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves are also believed to be in the mix for a trade. On the New York side of things, a third team would most likely be a part of completing any trade scenario.

Milwaukee is seeking draft compensation which the Knicks are low on if we’re talking first-round picks, and a couple blue chip players to build around. Names like Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek, and Pacome Dadiet are the most likely names to watch for in any trade package involving Giannis.

Aside from Giannis, players like Pelicans point guard and Williamsburg Brooklyn’s own Jose Alvardo as well as teammate Yves Missi, Mavericks forward Naji Marshall, and Spurs forward Jeremy Schoen are a few players to watch for as the Knicks seek another wing defender and possibly an energizing consistent backup point guard for Jalen Brunson.



Although it appears both teams are aiming to make moves for different purposes, it is expected that both New York teams will be active come the week of the February 5th deadline. Brooklyn will look to perhaps stockpile on a few more first or second-round picks as they continue to build for the future while their neighbors across the bridge are looking to add potentially a few more pieces in hopes of finally making their first NBA Finals appearance in 26 years. If any Breaking News occurs, please be sure to tune in to Sports Talk with Eddie podcast tonight to catch the latest moves around the NBA.