This Week, Conversations on Legacy and Community Empowerment

by Toni Williams

Brooklyn Savvy enters its milestone 20th season with an extraordinary lineup of conversations designed to inform, inspire, and transform perspectives on community, legacy, and empowerment. This week, we sit down with influential leaders whose work has spanned entertainment, real estate, and social justice to spotlight pivotal issues facing communities today. Brooklyn Savvy tackles these topics head-on, offering viewers both inspiration and practical knowledge.

A Candid Conversation with Malik Yoba

Brooklyn Savvy presents Malik Yoba, best known for his iconic role as Detective Julius Clarence in New York Undercover, in a rare interview. Beyond the Hollywood spotlight, Yoba’s multifaceted career has encompassed acting, singing, real estate development, and youth empowerment.



Yet, there’s more to Yoba’s story. Brooklyn Savvy reveals a passionate man of resilience, determination, and a deep-seated desire to uplift others. He opens up about the pivotal experiences that have shaped him, from growing up in an abusive household to navigating the demanding and often unforgiving landscape of Hollywood. Yoba also shares his commitment to youth empowerment, particularly through education and mentorship, stressing that investing in the community is key to driving lasting change.



A compelling moment in the conversation is Yoba describing how mental, emotional, and spiritual grounding were critical elements to his personal and professional success. He emphasizes that overcoming adversity requires more than just ambition—it demands self-awareness, education, and a sense of purpose.

Navigating the Brooklyn Real Estate Landscape

In another episode, Brooklyn Savvy deep dives into the complexities of home ownership and real estate in Brooklyn. Guests include Bernell Grier, Former executive director of Impacct Brooklyn; Valerie White, senior executive director of LISC and Melba Rodriguez, director of operations for the Bed-Stuy Restoration Corporation and Bernell Grier unpacks the challenges and disparities that persist in the housing market, particularly for people of color.

The episode is a timely exploration of legacy building through real estate, with Grier and Rodriguez offering invaluable insights on navigating Brooklyn’s housing market. The conversation addresses the age-old question of whether it is better to rent an apartment or own property and explores how zoning laws, income disparities, and lack of financial literacy contribute to the barriers that many BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities face in achieving property ownership. Viewers are introduced to initiatives, strategies, and essential New York City resources like the New York City Home Ownership Network, and various financial literacy workshops that support the objectives of the historically underrepresented groups.



Both Grier and Rodriguez emphasize the importance of community investment and affordable housing development in closing the ownership gap. They highlight their organizations’ efforts to prepare individuals for the journey to home ownership, offering services that range from financial literacy workshops to navigating the benefits and incentives available to first-time buyers.

Building a Legacy Through Real Estate

At the heart of this conversation is a fundamental question: how can real estate be a tool for building legacy wealth, particularly for communities of color? Brooklyn Savvy exposes the barriers and provides practical advice on how individuals can take steps toward ownership, even in the face of significant challenges. The viewer learns the importance of educating oneself on the intricacies of the housing market, staying informed about zoning laws, and tapping into available resources.



The episode leaves viewers with a clear understanding of the stakes involved in real estate ownership and how it can be a critical tool for creating generational wealth and economic empowerment. The conversation also shines a light on the need for more minority developers, particularly in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods, where development often happens without input from the communities being affected.

Brooklyn Savvy is funded by The Tow Foundation. Established in 1988 by Leonard and Claire Tow, supports visionary leaders and nonprofit organizations that serve historically marginalized populations, help individuals contribute to their communities, and champion advancements and experiences that make it possible for all people to live healthy and joyous lives. It invests in innovative programs and reform in culture, higher education, journalism, justice and community wellness, and medicine.