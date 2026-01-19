Your health. Your right. Your city. Enroll or renew today!
More
    HomeEditorialThe Nation Needs MLK Jr.

    The Nation Needs MLK Jr.

    King's Next Generations, Lead the Way ...

    Editorial

    Published on

    Editor, Our Time Press
    By Editor, Our Time Press

    Last week, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center in Atlanta, Ga., announced a schedule of programs and events in celebration of this year’s King Holiday Observance, commemorating what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 97th birthday.


    The 2026 theme is Mission Possible 2: Building Community, Uniting A Nation — the Nonviolent Way.
    Programs and events around the country began Monday, January 12, 2026, and continue through Monday, January 19, 2026.

    This year’s schedule includes events being replicated throughout the nation, among them the Beloved Community Global Summit and Youth Summit, Community Children’s Book Reading, Community Teach-In, King Day Community Service Projects, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service. The observance commemorates what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 97th birthday.


    “This year’s King Holiday Observance theme and corresponding experiences and events reflect a call up and in, to the collective, critical work of building community, uniting a nation…,” said Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO, The King Center.


    “There is not a more urgent bell we must answer than the one signaling that it is indeed beyond time for us to realize our interconnectedness in what my father called the “World House,” and to learn to live together well.


    On Monday, Jan. 19, The Rev. A.R Bernard Sr., founder, senior pastor and CEO of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., will be the keynote speaker at the 57th Annual Commemorative Service, the hallmark of the King Holiday Observance, from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube, and broadcast live on Fox 5 Atlanta (Monday, Jan. 19th) from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the King Center’s Atlanta campus.


    The service will feature special musical performances by Pastor Shirley Caesar, Lady Tramaine Hawkins, American Idol winner Jamal Roberts, Bishop William Murphy, and Mark Gutierrez. Reverend Natosha Reid Rice and Pastor Reginald W. Sharpe, Jr. will preside.


    “KHO 2026 is purposed to galvanize us for answering that bell and prepare us for the love-centered strategic work ahead,” Dr. Bernice King said.

    Latest articles

    Education

    AACEO Welcomes New NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels

    By Mary Alice MillerThe African American Clergy and Elected Officials organization began the new...
    Crime

    Mamdani Says Crime Down, Community Says ‘It Ebbs and Flows.”

    BY Nayaba ArindeLast week, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced that...
    Spotlight

    Barry Cooper, Founder of The B.R.O. Experience, is a Life Coach for Black Youth

    Fern GillespieBarry Cooper, known as “Coach Coop,” has inspired hundreds of young Black and...
    World News

    Eyes on Somalia

    By Jeffery Kazembe BattsIG: @kazbattsIn 2001, Black Hawk Down was a box-office movie sensation...

    More like this

    Editorial

    Trump Fills His “Enemies List” with Black People

    By Mary Alice MillerTrump’s 21st century version of President Richard Nixon’s ‘enemies list’ is...
    Editorial

    View From Here

    Importance of Voting By David Mark Greaves October 24, 2024 This election is teaching us more about...
    Editorial

    View From Here

    Oligarchic, Kleptocratic, Kakistocracy By David Mark Greaves January 23, 2025 On a day of celebration of the...

    257 Nostrand Ave, Ste 506,
    Brooklyn, NY 11213
    718-599-6828​

    © 2025 Our Time Press