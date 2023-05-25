The Phenomenal Tina Turner Dies in Switzerland at Age 83

Music icon Tina Turner, the ultimate “Queen of Rock” and Black crossover singer-performer died on Wednesday in Switzerland at age 83 from multiple health issues. With an amazing career spanning six decades, she scooped up Grammys, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Her life has been memorialized in the Oscar-nominated film What’s Love Got to Do with It”, the Broadway musical Tina and the HBO documentary on her life titled Tina. Born in Nutbush, Tenn, she hit the concert stage in the 1960s and 70s with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue having hit covers of “Proud Mary,” “Come Together,” and “I Want to Take You Higher.” After divorcing Ike, she rebranded her life in the 1980s with phenomenal hits What’s Love Got to Do with It, The Best, and Private Dancer and top-selling global tours. Since 1994 the American-born singer had been living in Switzerland with her husband, German actor and music producer Erwin Bach, earning her Swiss citizenship in 2013. In recent years she battled a number of serious health problems, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant. The legendary Tina Turner continues to inspire generations of Black women.