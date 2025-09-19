Brooklyn Artists, Creatives Move Center Stage …

Last Sunday night (9/14), The New York Fashion Week unfolded in the open air of Brooklyn Borough Hall Plaza, where more than a thousand people gathered for The People’s Runway.



Staged as part of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s official 2025 calendar, transformed Borough Hall into both catwalk and commons, capturing Brooklyn’s energy, talent, enthusiasm, rhythm and swagger.



And hat’s off to Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Brooklyn’s Cultural Arts Ambassador for a nicely produced evening where a diverse group of young, gifted, and relatively unknown creatives were stars and made Brooklyn and “The Hall” look sharp.

The dynamic Brooklyn United Marching Band opened and closed the show, “setting an electrifying tempo that carried through the night.”

For Fashion Week, Brooklyn Borough Hall Plaza was transformed into a catwalk on Sept. 14, where five emerging Brooklyn designers showcased their couture at a full-service fashion show in front of a star-studded crowd. Our Time Press shares fashion footnotes on the designers in next week’s issue.



The front row reflected Brooklyn as much as the runway itself. Ms. Lauryn Hill attended with her family, joined by Fabolous, A$AP Ferg, Busta Rhymes, Slick Rick, Ne-Yo, Kodak Black, Wisdom Kaye, Jordan Clarkson, Francisco Lindor, and Terance Mann — figures whose presence signaled the borough’s enduring role at the crossroads of music, sport, and style.



“The People’s Runway is a celebration of Brooklyn’s rich cultural and creative identity,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “The designers we’ve showcased tonight represent the next generation of Brooklyn creatives who will go out into the world and leave their own stamp on history.



“Tonight is about access and the wonders we can achieve when our institutions bet on our people,” he said. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to spotlight a few of these incredible creatives here at the People’s House, Brooklyn Borough Hall.



“Teaming up with Brooklyn Borough President Antonio on this has been so energizing and such a full circle moment for me,” said Brooklyn Arts Ambassador Colm Dillane. “I started a few blocks away at Brooklyn Tech, built my way into fashion, and now here we are – throwing a NYFW show inside Brooklyn Borough Hall. Tonight was such a Brooklyn night – creative, chaotic, inspiring – and I can’t wait to see what’s next for this crew.”



The five designers showcased were chosen from hundreds who answered an open call earlier this summer. Each received a $5,000 grant and mentorship from Dillane, Fashion Week Brooklyn founder Rick Davy, and Outlander Magazine – resources meant not only to launch a collection, but to launch a future.

to be continued