Taking Center Stage

The View From Here

by David Mark Greaves

Mayor Adams

What a disappointment. Mayor Adams’s reelection is a non-starter. You can run a campaign while under an ethical and legal cloud, but the mayor of New York cannot be seen as a puppet doing as he’s told. And under the terms of the proposed dismissal of the federal charges, there is the threat of the whip—they can be brought back at any time. Mayor Adams is now beholden to the wishes of both Elon Musk and Donald Trump. That’s two Masters too many.



The precedent-setting diversity of his administration, the MWBE increases, the foster care initiative, and much more will all remain, but just the appearance of having an overseer brings questions to every action and utterance going forward and is disqualifying for the office.



The National Battle

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Leader of the House Democrats, has his work cut out for him. His job now, more than any Minority Leader before him, is keeping the country a democracy while combating the attempted takeover of the United States by the world’s richest man, Musk, the Merciless, and a president ruled by his delusions of being a very rich king.



Ending birthright citizenship, shutting down USAID and letting people die, threatening to take over Greenland and the Panama Canal, calling for Canada to be the 51st state, and now musing about the American takeover of Gaza and making it a “Riviera” on the Mediterranean, as though it’s a real thing. These are not the thoughts of a rational mind, and that is what the nation is facing.



As Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Leader of the House Democrats, says, “This is a Red Alert, All Hands on Deck” moment.

The Democrats have a lot of communicating to do, screen to screen and cell phone to cell phone.

As we approach April 15th, taxes will be increasingly on folks’ minds. How much taxes do Musk and his companies pay, and how much do they receive in government contracts?

And throw in some class warfare. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are leaders in having voters understand they’re at the front lines of the war, suffering casualties, and don’t know it.



General Colin Powell, commander in the Iraq war, said, “In today’s age, you cannot wait for 100%,” because by then, the moment had passed. And the Democrats can’t wait for the one message that unifies the nation. Hit with everything, everywhere. At that kitchen table as much as possible. If there is a single message, it will emerge. Meanwhile, cover all bases.