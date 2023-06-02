Students Teach Adults at Local Elementary School

By Keith L. Forest

Students at Ronald E McNair Public School 5 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn are celebrating a stellar school year. In addition to having great attendance and elevating their test scores, students are thankful for the outstanding community support they’ve been receiving. To express their gratitude and show appreciation for those who’ve invested in their educational future, students recently hosted an Aviation, STEM, & Urban Farm Master Class.

“The Bed Stuy community has always and continues to be very supportive of our school,” shared Principal Gates. “Whether its parents helping in the garden or forming partnership with local eateries like Saraghina and Grand Champs, who both are providing support for our (student run) restaurant, we are truly grateful. It has helped us provide a safe haven for our children to grow and learn.”



The Master Classes included guided lessons from PS5’s young aviators who showcased and provided topflight simulation instructions out of their very own Dr. Ronald E McNair Aviation Center Sponsored by American Airlines. “Before we start, we want to make sure our wings are even out,” shared Student Aviator Elijah Roberts, “and don’t crash.”

STEM student and Master Instructor Clinton Steele was on hand to provide a tutorial on how he can use the 3D animation program Blender to bring a snowman to virtual life. “Blender is a place where you can create whatever you can imagine,” Clinton enthusiastically shared. “If you keep practicing you only get better.”

In attendance were NY State Senator Jabari Brisport, who took a guided tour of the school. His tour included a sneak peak of PS5’s Student-Run Book Store, where students are engaged in entrepreneurial and financial literacy. He also stopped by the music program, which thanks to funding from the New York City Department of Education Arts Partnership grant, is in full swing and will expand in the fall to include a podcast studio. “I just love that you have the kids building a whole village here,” said New York State Senator Jabari Brisport.

The last Master Class took place outdoors in PS5’s courtyard where urban gardeners shared how they are using technology to grow sustainable food and how they are creating delectable menu items as part of their healthy eating cooking program. Master Instructor Amiyah Philips was on hand to provide instructions on planting collard greens, and tomatoes.



Located in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, the Ronald E. McNair Public School 5 affirms as its central mission that every child has the to a quality education in safe and secure environment which reflects high expectations and high academic standards; that literacy is the first and most essential goal; and that every child can and will succeed in ways that mirror his or her own aptitudes; interests and culture. PS5 supports collaboration among staff, parents, and community groups, to ensure that each child will become a contributing member of his or her community, our nation, and the world of the 21st century.