She Takes Quantum Leaps!

Today, the fourth day of Kwanzaa is represented by the principle of Ujamaa and centers on building wealth and revenue for the family. OTP is lighting a candle to celebrate the entrepreneurial gifts and business acumen of our youngest team member, teen Amira-Dior Traynham Artis. The young lady celebrates her birthday this coming weekend with a resume that reflects the skills and accomplishments of someone three times her age.

Dr. Leonard Jeffries and wife, Dr. Rosalind Jeffries photo: Amira-Dior Traynham

Featured with her mom, Kenesha Traynham-Cooper, 56th Assembly District Leader, in our special November 24 Reflections issue, Amira-Dior is an established entrepreneur with her own sneaker line, and a writer, photographer, fashion designer, among other interests. Last but certainly not least for us is: she’s a founding member of our Gen-Z team and doing quite well in school, thank you very much. On this page are images the self-starter captured for OTP’s October coverage of the Eric Edwards collection ribbon-cutting at Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration. We noticed that her subjects tended to look her way, so her portraits of such leaders as Professor Leonard Jeffries were our standouts.

photo: Amira-Dior Traynham

“It was nice to get a different perspective of people as I looked through the lens of the camera,” she wrote in a recent email. “It also was fun taking pictures of important representatives, leaders, and our community officials. I love photography, so I also enjoyed experimenting with different angles and learning new techniques. It is called work, but it was fun for me. Thank you for the opportunity.”

Happy Birthday, Amira-Dior, and thank you for your service! For more information on Amira’s sneaker collection, please visit: https://www.aliveshoes.com/lane2-2