Rising Star: FDR’s Samuel Duque Noguera Shines in Brooklyn Soccer Scene

By Lyndon Taylor

Seventeen-year-old Samuel Duque Noguera, a junior at Franklin D. Roosevelt High School, is making waves in the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) as the top scorer in Division 3A – Brooklyn II. With a remarkable tally of 18 goals this season, Samuel has not only propelled the Cougars into the playoffs but has also secured his spot as the #6 overall scorer in New York City.

Hailing from Colombia, the soccer phenom wears the number 23 jersey with pride. Under the guidance of Coach Kerols Fakhry, Samuel has become a critical asset to the Cougars, leading them to a 4-2-4 record and a total of 16 points, just behind division leaders Fort Hamilton on 18 points.



“Samuel’s work ethic and determination are unmatched,” Coach Fakhry said. “He has an incredible ability to read the game and capitalize on opportunities.”

In their playoff opener, the Cougars triumphed over the Academy of American Studies with a 2-1 victory, showcasing Samuel’s crucial role in the team’s success.

Next is a home game against James Madison on October 30th, where the Cougars hope to keep their winning momentum going.



With ambitions of playing professional soccer, Samuel is focused on joining a prestigious academy, setting his sights on the New York Red Bulls or New York City Football Club. He cites Colombian soccer legend Jesús Toto Rubio as a significant influence in his journey.

“I admire his skill and passion for the game,” Samuel shared. “I want to follow in his footsteps and reach my dreams.”

As the playoffs continue, all eyes will be on Samuel Duque Noguera, the goal-scoring machine whose talent and ambition could soon see him rise to new heights in the world of soccer.