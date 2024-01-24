Rising Soccer Star Samuel Duque Noguera Shines in PSAL, Eyes Bigger Goals in Future

By Lyndon Taylor

At just 17 years old, Samuel Duque Noguera is already making waves in the world of soccer. The Colombian-born forward, currently a junior at FDR High School in the Bronx, wrapped up a stellar debut season in the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) varsity soccer tournament, finishing atop his division with 19 goals. Despite falling one shy of his target, Duque’s performance was instrumental in his team’s playoff berth, a significant accomplishment for a player still refining his game.



“I’m pleased with how the season went,” Duque told Our Time Press. “I may not have hit my target of 20 goals, but I’m happy with the way I played. It helped the team reach the playoffs, which was my main goal.”



Though his goal tally was impressive, Duque is not content to rest on his laurels. The young phenom is already looking ahead to next season, where he aims to continue his progression and build upon his strong debut. “I didn’t have all the support I needed from my teammates to score even more goals, but I know next year I can do better. I’ll keep working hard to improve.”

During the off-season, Duque plans to focus on several key areas of his game, including fitness, speed, and technical skills. “I’ll be working on my dribbling, my heading, and my overall tactical awareness,” he says. “I want to be a more complete player.”



The pressure of replicating or even exceeding his breakout season doesn’t faze Duque. In fact, he embraces the challenge. “I feel like each day, each year, I’m improving,” he explained confidently. “I don’t feel any pressure because I know my development is a continuous process.”



In addition to his rigorous soccer regimen, Duque credits his Christian faith as a source of motivation and strength. “I pray every day and ask God to help me reach my goals,” he shares. Faith, combined with his disciplined approach to fitness—working out in the gym at least five days a week and dedicating time to on-field skill work—keeps him grounded.



However, the demands of soccer do take a toll on his personal life. “Soccer takes up so much of my time, so I don’t really have much of a personal life,” Duque admits. “But family is important to me, so I always make time for them.”

Looking ahead, Duque’s ambition is nothing short of lofty. He has his sights set on one of the world’s most prestigious soccer leagues: the English Premier League (EPL). “My dream is to play in the Premier League. That’s where I see myself in the future,” Duque says with determination.

While he still has a long way to go to reach that goal, his trajectory suggests he may one day make that dream a reality. With his natural talent, relentless work ethic, and clear sense of purpose, Samuel Duque Noguera is a player to watch in the coming years.