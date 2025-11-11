Remembering Eddie Hibbert

He led a varied accomplished life of Service and Grace; a life played out on the corner of Greene and Grand Avenue bordering the historic neighborhoods of Clinton Hill and Bedford Stuyvesant. Grand Ave was the last location in Bedford Stuyvesant where he plied his Antique trading business.



Long before his storied last life phase as Antique dealer, Eddie served with Honors for ten years as one of New York City’s Bravest. He retired as a New York City Fire Marshall at local Ladder #123, Crown Heights, Brooklyn, N.Y.C.



Our decades long friendship began with a shared love of Antiquities, specifically period Furniture, Real Estate and Horticulture. It was deepened by a mutual love of our neighborhood Community Gardens and, I am humbled for his deepest appreciation, in particular, for the neighborhood Community Gardens under my Stewardship.



Eddie was so much more than his stock -in-trade: he had a heightened appreciation for the Arts, the Sciences and the written word. He’s known to have spent a significant amount of time in the local library reading and researching many subjects he found fascinating.



Humble in his demeanor and public persona — and even though he walked, associated and interacted with folks in government as well as folks in so-called high society — his heart belonged to us, the common Man and Woman. He treated us with the utmost respect and, I daresay, love. We knew our place in Eddie’s heart.

He treated his people the best way – we received the best and the most affordable prices when we shopped at his hiding-in-plain-sight-emporium at Greene and Grand Avenue, a corner he held down for many years until gentrification hastened his exit from the community, much to our chagrin.



Eddie’s presence will forever prevail not only in the Community, but in our hearts and homes. In fact, his memory prevails at my personal residence – most everything at my home was sourced from Eddie’s Greene Avenue location.

After closing Shop, he retired. Between trips upstate to Troy, New York, looking for the perpetual Fixer Upper (we shared that in common), Eddie was called home a month before his Bornday month – September 15.



Eddie’s passing has left a tremendous hole not only in our hearts, but it’s also left a vacuum — not easily filled, in our collective life. His mentoring and guidance in all things that contributed to our way of life in Clinton Hill and Bedford Stuyvesant will be the legacy that endures!

Ride on my Friend, Ride On!

Footnote: The Vulcan Society will hold a Public Acknowledgement of his lifelong service and contributions to the community, on the Third Sunday in November, between 1-2:00 p.m at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 334 MacDonough Street, Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn N.Y.

“Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others”.

Booker T. Washington